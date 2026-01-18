Spectacular start to the 2026 SailGP season: Just one minute after the start, there is a crash between Switzerland and New Zealand.

Patrick Lämmle

Things went badly for Switzerland. After just over a minute, Sébastien Schneiter's team collided with the New Zealand team Black Foils, ending the race early for both teams.

The second day of racing will take place on Sunday. The Swiss catamaran should be repaired by then.

The racing series made its debut on Saturday in Perth off the historic port city of Fremantle. The opening race at the SailGP in Australia was a tough one: after just over a minute, Switzerland collided with the New Zealand team Black Foils, ending the race for both teams before it had even really begun.

The crew of Switzerland's Sébastien Schneiter had the right of way, but due to a mistake by helmsman Pete Burling, the New Zealand crew reacted too slowly to prevent the collision. The collision was so violent that part of the stern section of the Black Foils was torn off, leaving a hole in the bow of the Swiss boat.

"It all happened very quickly," says Schneiter. "We jibed, the Kiwis did their best, but unfortunately it was too late for them. It was pretty scary."

The best sailors in the world battle for victory in Perth. IMAGO/Action Plus

Schneiter: "Highly motivated to get back to the start"

At least Schneiter can give the all-clear: "Everyone is fine - that's the most important thing," says the Frenchman. With the "serious damage", the first day of racing was over quickly, Schneiter regrets: "That's pretty frustrating, but I'm glad that nobody was injured."

The focus is now on Sunday: "We knew that this season would be a challenge. It won't be the last time we're faced with moments like this. For us, it's about how we recover from it. We are highly motivated to start again tomorrow and learn from this experience as a team," says Schneiter.

At least there is some positive news from the Swiss camp later on. Their catamaran should be ready in time for Sunday's race(live on blue Sport from 8pm) - unlike the New Zealanders, who will now have to try their luck at their home race in Auckland.

The standings after the 1st race day in Perth

Dates & venues 2026 January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth

February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland

February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney

April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro

May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda

May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York

June 21 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax

July 25 & 26 | Race #8 | Portsmouth

August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz

August or September | Race #10 | Spain (tbc)

September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva

November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai Show more

