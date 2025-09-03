Armon Orlik became wrestling king in Mollis GL on Sunday - three days later he was duly celebrated in his home town of Maienfeld GR. Watch the whole ceremony in the video.

Andreas Lunghi

"Maiafeld hät a König" (Maienfeld has a king) was written on a banner in the village of 3000 inhabitants. Schoolchildren made flags for the winner of the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Mollis.

Even though Orlik has not lived here for some time, the pride of the people of Graubünden prevailed. They cheered him on in their thousands. The 30-year-old currently lives in Rapperswil-Jona in the canton of St. Gallen.

Orlik marched from Maienfeld train station with the winning muni into the historic town. The celebrations for him took place there.

The otherwise quiet town organized a huge party to welcome its king. Several pubs and a concert stage were set up. The police cordoned off the area. Never before had there been such a big celebration in the village, a local told Keystone-SDA.

The king gets his own place

While the newly crowned wrestling king took his seat on the throne erected for him in the historic town of Maienfeld, the mayor Heinz Dürler (SVP) paid tribute to him.

He said that the town wanted to give him something that no temple of gifts could offer. A square will now be renamed in his honor. A small celebration is to follow.

More videos from the department