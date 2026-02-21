  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Legendary Olympic moments Hermann Maier - the indestructible

Luca Betschart

21.2.2026

Bizarre, funny, impressive, unique: what happens at the Olympics is part of sporting common knowledge. blue Sport recounts anecdotes that took place at the Winter Games - with and without Swiss participation.

21.02.2026, 09:16

It was in the air, back in 1998, during the Olympic downhill in Nagano. He then crashed onto the icy slope, rolled over several times and flew over the safety net. And what happened? Nothing.

Maier got up, knocked the snow off his body and skied down into the valley. The "Herminator" had suffered minor scratches, but otherwise he was unharmed - to the surprise of everyone who feared for his life after his monumental fall at the Winter Games in Japan. He had entered the Olympic downhill as the big favorite and had overdone it with his ambition.

He later said: "I was so hungry for it, especially because I had already dominated the whole season. The Olympic Games are the greatest thing for an athlete." And: "I accelerated insanely and thought to myself that I wanted to ride even closer than in training."

While others would have dealt with the shock by taking a break and possibly putting their skis away temporarily, the then 25-year-old Austrian stuck to the principle of football goalie Oliver Kahn: keep going, keep going. Three days after the crash of the century, he won gold in the super-G, followed by gold in the giant slalom. The resilient athlete later said: "After a fall like that, I thought to myself: if I win gold now, I'll be immortal."

You might also be interested in this

More Olympics

Horrific accident at the Olympics. Short track skater is hit in the face by a blade and taken off the ice bleeding

Horrific accident at the OlympicsShort track skater is hit in the face by a blade and taken off the ice bleeding

Thanks to her grandma. Twelve years after her retirement, she is finally an Olympian

Thanks to her grandmaTwelve years after her retirement, she is finally an Olympian

Winter Olympics. Swiss ski cross quartet in waiting

Winter OlympicsSwiss ski cross quartet in waiting

The biggest medal hunter. Cross-country high-flyer Klaebo plans at least until 2030

The biggest medal hunterCross-country high-flyer Klaebo plans at least until 2030

Pilatus Arena instead of Wankdorfhalle. Premiere of the floorball cup finals in Kriens

Pilatus Arena instead of WankdorfhallePremiere of the floorball cup finals in Kriens