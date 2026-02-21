Bizarre, funny, impressive, unique: what happens at the Olympics is part of sporting common knowledge. blue Sport recounts anecdotes that took place at the Winter Games - with and without Swiss participation.

Luca Betschart

It was in the air, back in 1998, during the Olympic downhill in Nagano. He then crashed onto the icy slope, rolled over several times and flew over the safety net. And what happened? Nothing.

Maier got up, knocked the snow off his body and skied down into the valley. The "Herminator" had suffered minor scratches, but otherwise he was unharmed - to the surprise of everyone who feared for his life after his monumental fall at the Winter Games in Japan. He had entered the Olympic downhill as the big favorite and had overdone it with his ambition.

He later said: "I was so hungry for it, especially because I had already dominated the whole season. The Olympic Games are the greatest thing for an athlete." And: "I accelerated insanely and thought to myself that I wanted to ride even closer than in training."

While others would have dealt with the shock by taking a break and possibly putting their skis away temporarily, the then 25-year-old Austrian stuck to the principle of football goalie Oliver Kahn: keep going, keep going. Three days after the crash of the century, he won gold in the super-G, followed by gold in the giant slalom. The resilient athlete later said: "After a fall like that, I thought to myself: if I win gold now, I'll be immortal."

You might also be interested in this