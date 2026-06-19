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Matchups for the Schwarzsee Schwinget High-Flying Moser Makes His Debut ++ Last Year’s Winner Aeschbacher Faces a Tough Opponent

Linus Hämmerli

19.6.2026

Michael Moser is currently the standard by which all others are measured.
Michael Moser is currently the standard by which all others are measured.
KEYSTONE

This coming Sunday marks the prestigious Bergkranzfest at Schwarzsee. The draw was announced Friday at noon, revealing the top matchups.

19.06.2026, 12:16

19.06.2026, 12:23

The Top Matchups at Schwarzsee

  • Romain Collaud – Michael Moser
  • Matthias Aeschbacher – Lukas Bissig
  • Matthieu Burger – Lario Kramer
  • Marc Lustenberger vs. Adrian Walther
  • Curdin Orlik vs. Sven Lang
  • Etienne Burger – Michael Gwerder
  • Silvan Appert – Christian Gerber
  • Jonas Burch – Bernhard Kämpf
  • Steve Duplan – Adrian Klossner
Show more

The 2026 Schwarzsee Schwinget is shaping up to be a heated event. Not just because of the weather, but also because of some high-profile matchups lined up for the mountain wrestling festival.

Last year’s champion, Matthias Aeschbacher, will face the in-form Lukas Bissig. The Central Swiss wrestler has already won two wrestling festivals this season and will be eager to claim his first victory at Schwarzsee in the canton of Fribourg. But Aeschbacher presents an extremely tough hurdle right from the start. The 105-time wreath winner has already triumphed twice at Schwarzsee (in 2019 and 2025).

High-flyer Michael Moser will face off against Romain Collaud on Sunday morning. This matchup has never happened before. Moser, for his part, is in impressive form. Last weekend, during his victory at the Oberländisches in Gstaad, he conceded just 0.25 points and sent heavyweight Fabian Staudenmann crashing into the sawdust.

The opening bout at the Schwarzsee Mountain Wrestling Festival is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. this coming Sunday. blue Sport will be providing live updates round by round.

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