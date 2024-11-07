Niels Hintermann will not be racing in the upcoming World Cup season for health reasons. sda

Niels Hintermann was diagnosed with lymphoma in October. He has now completed half of his chemotherapy. In an interview, he talks about his state of health.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Niels Hintermann has four weeks of chemotherapy behind him.

The professional skier was diagnosed with lymphoma at the beginning of October.

Hintermann had a difficult start to his treatment. Nevertheless, he is very satisfied with the progress so far. He is also still doing sport regularly. Show more

Niels Hintermann made it public four weeks ago that he had lymphatic cancer. Since being diagnosed at the beginning of October, "my life has turned 180 degrees," says Hintermann toBlick.

The 29-year-old from Zurich is now halfway through his chemotherapy. The first few weeks were tough. "After starting this therapy, I felt like I was in the jet lag phase after a trip to North America - I didn't have any major complaints, but I was constantly tired. But in the last week, I felt pretty bad physically for a few days," says Hintermann.

The speed specialist explains that he was given additional medication after his blood count was analyzed because it was "a little too low". This, in combination with the other medication, probably led to him suddenly having chills and aching limbs.

Satisfied with progress so far

However, the situation has now improved again. "My blood values are currently tip-top. In summary, I can say that everything is going according to plan." Hintermann is "very satisfied" with the progress so far, considering that he was made aware of the many possible side effects by the doctors at the start of the treatment.

Sport is still part of Hintermann's life. He is currently unable to train as intensively as during normal pre-season preparation. "But with the exception of last week, I've been on the ergometer four times a week for one and a half to two hours since the start of therapy." A few strength training sessions are also included in his training statistics.

His schedule includes attending World Cup races as well as possibly more training sessions. His goal: He wants to watch the races in Val Gardena/Gröden on December 20 and 21 live as a spectator. However, a visit to Val Gardena depends on the progress of his therapy.

