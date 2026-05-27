Because teammate Attilio Biasca is tackled hard, Nico Hischier takes on an opponent in the last World Championship group game against Finland. In an interview with blue Sport, the NHL star explains what bothered him.

Luca Betschart

Nico Hischier is not really considered a whipping boy in ice hockey circles. In the final group game of the home World Championship against Finland, however, the Valais native burst his collar shortly after the start of the final period. The reason: Attilio Biasca was unfairly attacked by opponent Aatu Räty - at least from Hischier's point of view.

"I saw how he drove his knee into the back of Biasca. I like an intense game with physical contact. I never say anything when you fight hard. But when I see things like that, which are dangerous for a career ...", explained the Valais native in an interview with blue Sport after the game.

Hischier tackles Räty and knocks the Finn down. Both are sent to the penalty box for two minutes for the scuffle. For Biasca, however, the action has no consequences. "Luckily Attilio is fine. It's also a bit part of ice hockey," says Hischier.

"To get to the top, you have to beat everyone"

Shortly before the end, the 27-year-old secured the seventh win in the seventh World Championship game for the Nati with his goal into the empty net to make it 4:2. "We're now exactly where we wanted to be and can go into the knockout phase with confidence," emphasized Hischier.

There, the Swiss will face Sweden on Thursday evening, who managed to save their way into the quarter-finals with a win against Slovakia on the last matchday. "We don't have to hide. We've got the crowd behind us and have played superbly so far," says a confident Hischier: "That's why we said that it doesn't matter who we play. To get to the top, you have to beat everyone."

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