Nico Hischier (left) and Timo Meier of the New Jersey Devils are looking forward to the playoffs.

With Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and the injured Jonas Siegenthaler, three of the ten Swiss NHL players are with New Jersey. The Devils want to finally make a splash in the playoffs.

Nico Hischier contributed 35 goals in 75 games in the qualifiers - more than ever before. His coach, Sheldon Keefe, praises him: "I'm impressed by him and his performance this season."

Timo Meier will also be on the ice. The Appenzell native scored 26 goals. Jonas Siegenthalter, on the other hand, will be missing due to an operation.

Keefe regrets Siegenthalter's absence: "He disrupts a lot of opposing moves and irons out his teammates' mistakes. (...) We miss him a lot." Show more

Since losing the Stanley Cup Final in 2012 against the Los Angeles Kings (2:4), the Devils have only won one more series in the playoffs - two years ago against the New York Rangers (4:3). They have missed out on the decisive championship phase ten times.

As a result of their poor performance, New Jersey was allowed to pick first in the NHL draft in 2017 and 2019. Eight years ago, the organization opted for the Swiss Nico Hischier, who has led the team as captain since 2020. With 35 goals in 75 games in the past NHL qualifiers, Hischier from Valais was more prolific than ever before, despite being under enormous pressure defensively. He recorded a total of 69 points.

High praise from the head coach

It's no coincidence that Sheldon Keefe, the Devils' head coach, is full of praise for Hischier: "I'm impressed with him and his performance this season, that he produced so much on offense despite all the defensive assignments. He got the toughest assignments every night and is an important anchor for us."

For Keefe, Hischier is a key factor in the Devils' much-improved defense compared to the season before. It would therefore come as no surprise if the Swiss center were to receive the Frank J. Selke Trophy for the forward with the best defensive play. In the 2022-23 season, he finished 2nd in this voting behind Patrice Bergeron, who retired last year.

Hischier doesn't take himself too seriously, that's not his nature. Jesper Bratt, New Jersey's top scorer this season with 88 points, sums up the 26-year-old's character: "He just loves being with the guys, always wants the best and really cares about everyone."

Now Hischier wants to take the next step in his third personal playoff appearance in the NHL with the Devils. New Jersey played a good, but not outstanding regular season. From December 29 to January 19, it suffered nine defeats in eleven games. Hischier told the Keystone news agency that they have to understand that they always have to focus on their structure, especially when things don't go as planned. "Then the games usually tip to your side."

More mature now

The Devils' third-highest scorer in the past qualifiers behind Hischier and Jack Hughes (27), for whom the season is over after shoulder surgery at the beginning of March, was Timo Meier. The Appenzell forward scored 26 goals. "We're acting more mature and have added a few important players, especially in defense," said Meier, describing the differences to the disappointing previous season.

He saw the reasons for the ups and downs as being that "we still make too many mistakes when we don't score goals. We have to accept that sometimes the game should be kept simple." On his more defensive role, he said: "It's part of putting pride to one side and fighting for the team. You have to be able to adapt to any role, that's what makes a good player." He is trying to continue to improve so that he can be used in all situations.

Siegenthaler "misses a lot"

Jonas Siegenthaler, the Devils' third Swiss player, will not be available for the playoffs. The Zurich defenseman had an unfortunate fall into the boards on February 4 and had to undergo surgery - the nature of his injury has not been disclosed. Siegenthaler's absence is all the more bitter for the Devils as the 27-year-old had previously put in a strong performance. Keefe said of him: "He disrupts a lot of opposing moves, irons out his teammates' mistakes, is an important penalty killer and plays against the opposing team's top forwards. We miss him a lot."

It would be all the more important for the Devils if top defenseman Dougie Hamilton, who has been out since the beginning of March, actually returns in the playoffs. Keefe is counting on him in any case. Either way, an exciting round of 16 series against the Carolina Hurricanes is to be expected. In the four duels in the regular season, the home team prevailed in each case, with the goal difference being 13:12 in favor of the Hurricanes.

Hischier takes his usual pragmatic view of the starting position: "All 16 teams in the playoffs are good. So anything is possible." The Devils' third and last Stanley Cup triumph was 22 years ago. From New Jersey's point of view, it would therefore be time to put an end to the drought.