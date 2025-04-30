Captain Nico Hischier (right, back) looks on in disappointment as the Carolina Hurricanes celebrate advancing Keystone

The Swiss trio of the New Jersey Devils could - if they receive the club's approval - play at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Denmark. For the Devils, the NHL playoffs end against Carolina.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Just like two years ago in the quarterfinals, the Carolina Hurricanes proved to be too strong for New Jersey. With their third home win and a 5:4 overtime victory, Carolina decided the series in five games. Last season, the New Jersey Devils missed the playoffs.

Their elimination in Game 5 was anything but inevitable. The Devils led 3-0 after ten minutes in Carolina and later again 4-3. Timo Meier made it 2-0, Nico Hischier scored to make it 4-3. Of the three Swiss players, only defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler did not score.

The big figure of the game, however, was Finland's Sebastian Aho. He first tied the game at 4:4 in the 32nd minute and later scored the winning goal in the 85th minute (2nd overtime) to make it 5:4. Aho scored both times in overtime.

Los Angeles Kings lose again

Things are also not looking good for 28-year-old Kevin Fiala from eastern Switzerland in the series against last year's finalist Edmonton Oilers. After two wins in the first home games, the Los Angeles Kings lost three times in a row with Fiala. In Game 5 in L.A., Andrei Kusmenko put the Kings ahead, but Evander Kane (27), Mattias Jänmark (48) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins turned things around for the Oilers.

The Los Angeles Kings have always failed to make the Stanley Cup playoffs against Edmonton in the last three years. If the Kings don't win the last two games of the best-of-seven series, they won't get past Edmonton again.