Nico Hischier (No. 13) is the league's No. 1 scorer with ten goals

A quartet of Swiss players proved their scoring prowess in the NHL on Thursday night. Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Nino Niederreiter and Kevin Fiala are among the scorers.

Hischier and Meier played their part in the New Jersey Devils' 6-0 away win against the Vancouver Canucks with Pius Suter with a strong performance. Hischier opened the scoring after just 53 seconds. The captain also set up the goals by Canadian Dawson Mercer and Meier in the second period for a 3-0 lead.

With ten goals this season, Hischier is now the sole number 1 in the entire league in this statistic. He also has five assists on his record. Meier has scored five goals and provided seven assists so far.

The Winnipeg Jets with Niederreiter bounced back well from their first loss of the season. Two days after the 4:6 on home ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which ended the series after eight wins, they defeated the Detroit Red Wings 6:2 on the road.

The Jets already led 3-0 after the first period and did not let themselves be rattled when the Red Wings reduced the deficit to 2-3 in the second. Niederreiter calmed things down at the start of the third period. Just ten seconds after the restart, the Grisons native scored to make it 4:2, his fifth goal of the current championship.

Kevin Fiala celebrated a successful return. The St. Gallen native, who was not in the line-up for the game against the San Jose Sharks the day before for disciplinary reasons, won 6:3 with the Los Angeles Kings against the in-form Vegas Golden Knights. The Kings had gone down 1:6 to the team from Nevada, who had recently won four games in a row.

Fiala scored the 5:1 goal in the third period of the successful rematch and was also one of the preparers of the 6:1 goal by Canadian Joel Edmundson. Like Niederreiter, the eastern Swiss now has five goals and three assists to his name.

Janis Moser was also among the winners on Thursday night. The Tampa Bay Lightning with the defenseman from Biel beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 in Denver and won for the third time in a row.

