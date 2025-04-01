  1. Residential Customers
Best Swiss NHL scorer Hischier scores again - the Devils beat Minnesota

SDA

1.4.2025 - 07:19

Nico Hischier consolidates his position as the best Swiss scorer in the NHL this season. On Tuesday night, he scored his 34th goal in his 70th game.

Keystone-SDA

01.04.2025, 07:19

01.04.2025, 07:45

The captain put the New Jersey Devils 2:1 in front. However, the Walliser only had to hold out his stick after great preparatory work by Stefan Noesen. Teammate Timo Meier scored four times, but remained scoreless for the fourth game in a row. Jonas Siegenthaler has been absent for two months due to injury and will not return to the ice this season.

The Devils, who will in all likelihood make the playoffs, won 3:2 n.p. against the Minnesota Wild.

The Nashville Predators lost another game, for the third time in a row. The team of the injured Roman Josi lost 2-1 to the Philadelphia Flyers. Nashville no longer has a chance of making the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Lian Bichsel left the ice as the winner for the sixth time in a row. The defenseman from Solothurn in the ranks of the Dallas Stars won away with his colleagues against the Seattle Kraken 3:1.

