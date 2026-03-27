Nico Hischier scores twice against the Predators. Keystone

The New Jersey Devils with a strong Swiss trio end the winning streak of the Nashville Predators with Roman Josi. Nico Hischier scores twice in the 4-2 win, Timo Meier provides the final goal.

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Hischier again! The Walliser had already decided the game against the Predators at the end of January in a 3-2 overtime win in front of his home crowd. Hischier scored 42 seconds into the extra period.

In the second duel of the current season against the Predators, Hischier did not have to wait as long for his personal success. He increased the lead to 2:0 midway through the second period and put his team back in front with his second goal of the evening on the power play six minutes before the end after the Predators had tied the game at 2:2. With his goals 25 and 26, Hischier underlined his role as the most successful Swiss point scorer and the Devils' top scorer in the current championship.

Meier's shot into the empty net 33 seconds before the end capped off a successful performance by the Devils. Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler added his name to the list of scorers for the second time in a row as a two-time assist man. The Zurich native had a hand in both Jesper Bratt's 1:0 goal, which he also credited with two assists, and Meier's 4:2 goal.

The Devils were probably too far behind

Despite their second win in a row, their fifth in the last six games, the Devils are likely to miss the playoffs. The gap to eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings is eleven points with eleven games remaining. The Predators, on the other hand, are on course for the knockout phase. Even after their first defeat after five wins, the team with captain Josi is in 8th place in the Western Conference standings.

The Vegas Golden Knights, the Los Angeles Kings and the Winnipeg Jets, who are both still without their injured Swiss forwards Kevin Fiala and Nino Niederreiter respectively, are also in the fight for a place in the play-offs. The Golden Knights, with goaltender Akira Schmid once again in the backup role, remain in 7th place after a 4-3 overtime loss at home to the Edmonton Oilers. The Kings are one point behind the Predators after their 4-0 loss at the league's bottom team, the Vancouver Canucks, and the Jets are five points behind them after their 3-2 loss at home to the Colorado Avalanche, the current number one in the regular season.

The St. Louis Blues also have some hope of making the playoffs. The team with Pius Suter defeated the San Jose Sharks 2:1 after overtime in their home arena. Like the Sharks, the Blues, who still have eleven games to play, are six points behind the Predators. Philipp Kurashev was once again a substitute for the Sharks.

Stars in crisis

The Dallas Stars have already secured their place in the playoffs. However, the team with Lian Bichsel is currently going through a weak period. The 2-1 defeat at the New York Islanders was their fourth loss in a row. The Tampa Bay Lightning with Janis Moser also had to leave the ice as losers on Friday night. The team from Florida, still number 3 in the East, lost at home to the Seattle Kraken 3:4 after overtime.