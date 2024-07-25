Major chaos in the Olympic duel between Argentina and Morocco. Imago

The Argentinian players, but also the media, are furious after the VAR chaos in the opening match against Morocco at the Olympic Games. They criticize the hosts and demand consequences from FIFA.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Argentinian Football Association (AFA) has lodged a complaint with FIFA following incidents at the Olympic Games opener against Morocco.

Confusion reigned after a controversial and later disallowed last-minute goal by Argentina; the match was restarted in front of empty stands after a two-hour interruption.

Argentine media criticized the organizational shortcomings of hosts France, while AFA President Tapia called for FIFA to take measures and impose penalties on those responsible. Show more

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has lodged a complaint with FIFA following the turbulent events at the Olympic opener against Morocco (1-2). AFA President Claudio Tapia described the incidents in Saint-Étienne as "regrettable" and criticized the continuation of the match after Moroccan spectators stormed the pitch and the "violence" against the Argentinian delegation. This was "senseless" and "against the rules of the competition", Tapia wrote on social media.

The situation escalated when Moroccan fans stormed the pitch after a controversial last-minute goal by Argentina. Cristian Medina's supposed equalizer in the 16th minute of stoppage time was later disallowed by the referee for offside after consulting the VAR. In the meantime, there was great confusion as the teams thought the game was over and disappeared into the dressing rooms. Even the official Olympic live ticker initially announced the end of the game, only to show an interruption a few minutes later.

The Argentinian media are fuming with rage

AFA President Tapia criticized the fact that the opinions of the captains of both teams, who had spoken out against the match being continued, were ignored. "It is now up to FIFA to take appropriate measures and punish those responsible," demanded Tapia. The Argentinian team captain Nicolás Otamendi spoke of a "historic disgrace". The Argentinian press sharply criticized the hosts. The newspaper Olé wrote: "The organizational start of the Olympic Games was catastrophic, as if they didn't care about football. The Olympic Games, stormed by the absurd. France starts with the shortcomings of a third world country."

Other Argentinian media also spoke of a "Papelón", a disgrace. The newspaper La Nación ran the headline: "Not even the most eccentric novelist would have come up with such a horror story." The Olympic idea had been "exposed to ridicule".

After a good two hours, the two teams reappeared on the pitch, but in front of empty stands. Experienced Swedish FIFA referee Glenn Nyberg consulted the VAR again and ultimately ruled the match offside, meaning that Medina's goal did not count. Nyberg allowed another three minutes of added time before the game was finally stopped - more than four hours after kick-off.