Natan Jurkovitz from Fribourg Olympic leads the Swiss quartet Keystone

The Swiss men's team wins a historic medal at the 3x3 World Championships.

The quartet of Jonathan Dubas, Natan Jurkovitz, Thomas Jurkovitz and Jonathan Kazadi secured silver in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar.

After an impressive 21:11 victory in the semi-final against defending champions Serbia, the Swiss were beaten 17:21 by Spain in the final. After an impressive week, the brothers Jurkovitz from Fribourg, Dubas from Vaud and Kazadi from Bern were unable to show the same physical intensity against the favored Iberians - but that in no way diminished their performance.

The first World Championship medal in Swiss basketball is the result of an outstanding week: Switzerland defeated, among others, the Netherlands, who fielded three Olympic champions from 2024, Latvia, who fielded two Olympic champions from 2021, and Serbia, who fielded three double world champions.