The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.
The most important competitions and decisions of the day
- 11.30 am: Alpine skiing, men's downhill: 🥇 Franjo von Allmen
- 13.00: Cross-country skiing, skiathlon, 10 km + 10 km women: 🥇Frida Karlsson
- 16.00: Speed skating, 3000 m women
- 20.00: Ski jumping, normal hill individual women, final round
- 20.15: Snowboard, men's big air, heat 3
11.33 am
Mariah Carey causes a surprise at the Olympic opening ceremony
Mariah Carey was one of the big stars of the evening at the opening ceremony in Milan. The US singer performed early on the stage of the legendary San Siro - and surprised everyone with an Italian version of the classic Volare by Domenico Modugno.
As a video circulating on Saturday shows, Carey had obviously not memorized the song in Italian. Instead, she read the lyrics from a teleprompter, albeit in phonetic transcription. So the line "nel cielo infinito" became "nell chay-lo een-fee-nee-toe" according to the transcription. The audience was amused.
Unlucky skier Höfflin loses her ski during the jump and fails
The Pyeongchang Olympic champion gets off to a good start in her qualifying run. However, Höfflin's run comes to an abrupt end on a jump. The 35-year-old loses a ski in the air, pulls off her jump anyway, but then crashes heavily on landing. Afterwards, the unlucky skier gives the all-clear and points his thumb upwards. But the disappointment is still huge. Because although Höfflin manages to finish his second run, he misses out on the final by one place and 16 hundredths of a point.
The most important Olympic news
