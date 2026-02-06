  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

2026 Olympics in the ticker Höfflin loses his ski during a jump ++ Kälin shines in the skiathlon ++ Mariah Carey surprises at the opening ceremony

Jan Arnet

7.2.2026

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games
Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Olympic fireworks are set off here.

Olympic fireworks are set off here.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. A colorful spectacle: the opening ceremony at San Siro.

A colorful spectacle: the opening ceremony at San Siro.

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. The opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games begins with a celestial act.

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games begins with a celestial act.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. This woman sets the pace.

This woman sets the pace.

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Verdi, Puccini and Rossini also make an appearance.

Verdi, Puccini and Rossini also make an appearance.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Mariah Carey provides the first musical highlight.

Mariah Carey provides the first musical highlight.

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Laura Pausini sings the Italian national anthem.

Laura Pausini sings the Italian national anthem.

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Art naturally plays a major role in Bella Italia. You can even pour paint from the sky.

Art naturally plays a major role in Bella Italia. You can even pour paint from the sky.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Don't worry, the color is not real.

Don't worry, the color is not real.

Image: IMAGO/Imagn Images

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Are these the Three Wise Men called Caspar, Melchior and Balthasar?

Are these the Three Wise Men called Caspar, Melchior and Balthasar?

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Pinocchio (center) is also on site, as it seems.

Pinocchio (center) is also on site, as it seems.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. A bird's eye view.

A bird's eye view.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Models on the catwalk - that's the norm in Milan, of course.

Models on the catwalk - that's the norm in Milan, of course.

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. The delegation from Greece marches into the stadium.

The delegation from Greece marches into the stadium.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. And here come the Austrians. Something like Switzerland's arch-enemies, at least in skiing.

And here come the Austrians. Something like Switzerland's arch-enemies, at least in skiing.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Nino Niederreiter is the Swiss flag bearer in the San Siro.

Nino Niederreiter is the Swiss flag bearer in the San Siro.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Fanny Smith leads the Swiss team in Livigno.

Fanny Smith leads the Swiss team in Livigno.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Not everyone in the French team is quite so stylish.

Not everyone in the French team is quite so stylish.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Saudi Arabia is also at the start - we're looking forward to their performances.

Saudi Arabia is also at the start - we're looking forward to their performances.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Charlize Theron wants nothing less than world peace.

Charlize Theron wants nothing less than world peace.

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. The dove of peace underlines the message of the South African-American actress and film producer.

The dove of peace underlines the message of the South African-American actress and film producer.

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. It was nice - and now let the games begin!

It was nice - and now let the games begin!

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Sofia Goggia lights the Olympic flame.

Sofia Goggia lights the Olympic flame.

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. The games are open!

The games are open!

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games
Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Olympic fireworks are set off here.

Olympic fireworks are set off here.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. A colorful spectacle: the opening ceremony at San Siro.

A colorful spectacle: the opening ceremony at San Siro.

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. The opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games begins with a celestial act.

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games begins with a celestial act.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. This woman sets the pace.

This woman sets the pace.

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Verdi, Puccini and Rossini also make an appearance.

Verdi, Puccini and Rossini also make an appearance.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Mariah Carey provides the first musical highlight.

Mariah Carey provides the first musical highlight.

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Laura Pausini sings the Italian national anthem.

Laura Pausini sings the Italian national anthem.

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Art naturally plays a major role in Bella Italia. You can even pour paint from the sky.

Art naturally plays a major role in Bella Italia. You can even pour paint from the sky.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Don't worry, the color is not real.

Don't worry, the color is not real.

Image: IMAGO/Imagn Images

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Are these the Three Wise Men called Caspar, Melchior and Balthasar?

Are these the Three Wise Men called Caspar, Melchior and Balthasar?

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Pinocchio (center) is also on site, as it seems.

Pinocchio (center) is also on site, as it seems.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. A bird's eye view.

A bird's eye view.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Models on the catwalk - that's the norm in Milan, of course.

Models on the catwalk - that's the norm in Milan, of course.

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. The delegation from Greece marches into the stadium.

The delegation from Greece marches into the stadium.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. And here come the Austrians. Something like Switzerland's arch-enemies, at least in skiing.

And here come the Austrians. Something like Switzerland's arch-enemies, at least in skiing.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Nino Niederreiter is the Swiss flag bearer in the San Siro.

Nino Niederreiter is the Swiss flag bearer in the San Siro.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Fanny Smith leads the Swiss team in Livigno.

Fanny Smith leads the Swiss team in Livigno.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Not everyone in the French team is quite so stylish.

Not everyone in the French team is quite so stylish.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Saudi Arabia is also at the start - we're looking forward to their performances.

Saudi Arabia is also at the start - we're looking forward to their performances.

Image: Keystone

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Charlize Theron wants nothing less than world peace.

Charlize Theron wants nothing less than world peace.

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. The dove of peace underlines the message of the South African-American actress and film producer.

The dove of peace underlines the message of the South African-American actress and film producer.

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. It was nice - and now let the games begin!

It was nice - and now let the games begin!

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. Sofia Goggia lights the Olympic flame.

Sofia Goggia lights the Olympic flame.

Image: Imago

Pictures of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games. The games are open!

The games are open!

Image: Imago

The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.

07.02.2026, 10:10

07.02.2026, 14:09

The most important competitions and decisions of the day

  • 11.30 am: Alpine skiing, men's downhill
  • 13.00: Cross-country skiing, skiathlon, 10 km + 10 km women
  • 16.00: Speed skating, 3000 m women
  • 20.00: Ski jumping, normal hill individual women, final round
  • 20.15: Snowboard, men's big air, heat 3
Show more
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 11.33 am

    Mariah Carey causes a surprise at the Olympic opening ceremony

    Mariah Carey was one of the big stars of the evening at the opening ceremony in Milan. The US singer performed early on the stage of the legendary San Siro - and surprised everyone with an Italian version of the classic Volare by Domenico Modugno.

    As a video circulating on Saturday shows, Carey had obviously not memorized the song in Italian. Instead, she read the lyrics from a teleprompter, albeit in phonetic transcription. So the line "nel cielo infinito" became "nell chay-lo een-fee-nee-toe" according to the transcription. The audience was amused.

  • Unlucky skier Höfflin loses her ski during the jump and fails

    The Pyeongchang Olympic champion gets off to a good start in her qualifying run. However, Höfflin's run comes to an abrupt end on a jump. The 35-year-old loses a ski in the air but still manages to complete her jump, but then crashes heavily on landing. Afterwards, the unlucky skier gives the all-clear and points his thumb upwards. But the disappointment is still huge. Although Höfflin manages to finish his second run, he misses out on the final by one place and 16 hundredths of a point.

  • The most important Olympic news

    ;

  • The medal table

    • Show more
When is what on?. The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

When is what on?The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

More Olympics

Cross-country skiing. Nadja Kälin brilliant fourth in the skiathlon

Cross-country skiingNadja Kälin brilliant fourth in the skiathlon

Gold for Switzerland!. Von Allmen races unleashed to Olympic victory - Franzoni and Paris knock Odermatt off the podium

Gold for Switzerland!Von Allmen races unleashed to Olympic victory - Franzoni and Paris knock Odermatt off the podium

Von Allmen among the big names. These are all the Swiss Olympic downhill champions

Von Allmen among the big namesThese are all the Swiss Olympic downhill champions

U20 national team. Luca Cereda new U20 national coach

U20 national teamLuca Cereda new U20 national coach

Curling. Third defeat for the Schwaller couple

CurlingThird defeat for the Schwaller couple