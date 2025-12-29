Christian Hofstetter has his picture taken with the Swiss mascot Cooly. Picture: Keystone

At the Spengler Cup, Christian Hofstetter, General Secretary of the 2026 Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland, talks to Keystone-SDA about tickets, fan zones and legacy.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Fribourg-Gottéron is not only present on the ice at the Spengler Cup, but also off it. In the cozy Chalet Fribourgois right next to the Davos stadium, fans can treat themselves to a fondue, among other things. The perfect place for Christian Hofstetter, once a player for Fribourg, to talk about the state of affairs at Switzerland's biggest sporting event in the coming year.

"We will have reached the 200,000 ticket sales mark by the end of the year," says Hofstetter in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency. "We are on schedule, but it is still a Herculean task to fill the halls. Our goal is to sell between 300,000 and 400,000 tickets. That also depends on what costs we still have to face in the whole planning of the fan zones. What are we going to do? Do we go big everywhere, huge or something more modest? These are all things that have an influence."

Smiling faces at all levels

Speaking of fan zones. In Zurich, this will now be created at a different location, namely the Juchhof. It was originally planned to be closer to the stadium. Why this change, Christian Hofstetter? "Although we had a certain amount of space available near the hall, we realized that we wouldn't have been able to use it sufficiently with all the requirements for sponsors, presence, access and security." They decided to make this change in order to offer fans more appeal. "The new concept has many advantages over the planned one. I think we will all benefit from it in the end."

When is the World Cup a success for him? "When the fans have had a great experience and when the players, sponsors and media are talking about a cool World Cup. In short: when there are smiling and happy faces at all levels."

What legacy does he hope this World Championship will have for Swiss ice hockey? Hofstetter: "To spark even more joy in this sport." He is thinking not only of more girls and boys playing ice hockey, but also of new fans. "We need greater breadth at all levels. It's also an opportunity for refereeing. It's not just the parents who are needed, but other people who support this sport. The World Cup can be a platform to spark further enthusiasm."

You might also be interested in this