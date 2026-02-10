In the women's combined team event, Camille Rast or Wendy Holdener will need a dream run in the slalom if Switzerland is to win a medal. Suter, Flury and Co. were unable to keep up with the best in the downhill. The decision live now.
Lamure drops out
Another retirement: Frenchwoman Lamure fails to finish her run. Flury/Holdener are therefore at least eighth.
Gallhuber also fails to beat Holdener's best time
It's getting closer and closer, but the duo Ortlieb/Gallhuber from Austria can't quite match Flury/Holdener either. The Swiss remain ahead by 0.09 seconds.
Trocker in 4th place after a wild ride
17-year-old Anna Trocker goes full throttle. With her fast turns, however, she also loses a bit of control. Although she does not drop out, she is also unable to displace Holdener.
Chevrier cannot catch Holdener
Switzerland 2 remains in the lead. Chevrier misses Holdener's best time by 25 hundredths.
Rast cannot catch Holdener
Rast also attacks hard and gets through well. However, she is not quite as fast as Holdener and finishes second, 36 hundredths behind.
Holdener delivers!
Wendy Holdener shows the required strong run and takes 1.15 seconds off the Canadian - best run time! How far forward will that take her?
Austria 4 in 3rd place
Hörhager struggles at the bottom and makes it to the finish. But it's not enough for the best time.
Next retirement: Bucik Jogan falls in
The Slovenians also fail to finish the race: Ana Bucik Jogan gets stuck and is eliminated.
Meillard also drops out
Melanie Meillard wants to attack and gets off to a good start in the slalom. But then she suddenly loses her bearings and misses a pole. Like Christen, the second Swiss skier is also eliminated.
McFarlane puts France in the lead
We have a new leading duo: Cerutti/McFarlane take the lead.
Christen crashes
Eliane Christen is the first Swiss skier in the slalom. She tries a little too hard and falls. This eliminates the Durrer/Christen duo.
St-Germain with new best time
Canada 1 takes the lead. St-Germain shows a strong run and is 85 hundredths faster than the Americans Cashman/Hurt.
Youngster D'Antonio loses the ski and is eliminated
It would have been nice to watch the teenager a little longer. Unfortunately, the young Italian skier got stuck and was eliminated.
Hurt puts USA4 in the lead
It will most likely not be enough for a medal, but the Americans Cashman/Hurt make their first mark in the slalom. Clear new best time!
Nullmeyer misses the best time
Canada 2 does not make a big leap forward.
Dubovska comes through without mistakes
The gaps remain huge. Once again, the light turns green at the finish with a lead of almost three seconds. Dubovska temporarily puts Czech Republic 1 in the lead.
Argentina in the lead!
Francesca Baruzzi Farriol shows a solid run and takes the lead with a lead of almost 3 seconds.
Labastova is the first to finish
Czech Republic 2 with Negri/Labastova is the first team to finish in full. However, after the mega gap in the downhill, it will not be enough for a top classification.
Vlhova fails her comeback
The slalom is opened by Petra Vlhova. The Slovakian is making her comeback. It has been more than two years since Vlhova last competed in a ski race. Back then, in January 2024, she tore cruciate and medial ligaments in her right knee after a fall in the giant slalom in front of her home crowd in Jasna.
Good to see Vlhova back. But less nice: she tangles and is eliminated.
-
Welcome back!
The decision in the team combined is about to follow with the slalom. The Swiss are behind after the downhill. Corinne Suter has to hope for a dream run from Camille Rast, Jasmine Flury needs a top performance from her partner Wendy Holdener if she is to win a medal.
Gold seems to be reserved for a top US duo. Olympic downhill champion Breezy Johnson from the USA, who can rely on Mikaela Shiffrin in the slalom, was once again the fastest. In second place after the downhill is the Austrian duo Rädler/Huber, in third place are the Italians Pirovano/Peterlini.
The start list in the slalom
Swiss women behind after the downhill
The Swiss speed skiers are still not getting up to speed on the Olimpia delle Tofane piste. After the unsuccessful downhill, in which Corinne Suter was only 14th, almost two seconds behind the best Swiss skier, the combined downhill offered the chance to do better.
However, the four Swiss downhill skiers were unable to improve decisively. The best was again Suter (12th place), who lost 1.51 seconds to Breezy Johnson. The Olympic downhill champion from the USA, who can rely on Mikaela Shiffrin in the slalom, was once again the fastest.
Suter's team partner is Camille Rast, who will have to have a dream run in the slalom (from 14:00) to get anywhere near the medal places.
Jasmine Flury (13th) lost three hundredths more than Suter. The 2023 downhill world champion is hoping that Wendy Holdener will catch up in the slalom. The racer from Schwyz has already won five medals at the Olympic Games.
Janine Schmitt (16th / in the team with Mélanie Meillard) lost 1.9 seconds and Delia Durrer (18th / Eliane Christen) even 2.5 seconds on the best time.
The ranking list after the downhill
That's it from the downhill in the team combined
None of the athletes after starting number 17 can finish in the top 10. Good news: the young Slovenian Katarina Srovoba makes it to the finish more than 10 seconds behind: this means that her partner Petra Vlhova will make her long-awaited comeback in the afternoon and open the slalom. The race starts at 14:00.
-
Suter in 11th place
Like Flury, Suter is also fast at the top. But she is not flawless either and makes a big mistake in the middle section, which costs her a lot of time. In the end, she is 3 hundredths faster than Flury and 1.51 seconds slower than Johnson - 11th place.
-
Flury can only keep up with Johnson at the top
Jasmine Flury, who competes with Wendy Holdener, is very strong at the top and faster than Johnson up to the first intermediate time. After that, however, a few mistakes creep in. At the finish, she is 1.54 seconds behind. We are curious to see how much Holdener can make up in the slalom.
-
Puchner with a big gap
Mirjam Puchner tackles the downhill before Flury and Suter, the next Swiss racers, arrive. She crosses the finish line 1.59 seconds behind.
-
Olympic downhill champion Johnson takes the lead
USA1 shows why they are the top favorites: Olympic downhill champion Breezy Johnson also impresses in the combined downhill and is another 6 hundredths faster than Rädler. For Mikaela Shiffrin in the slalom, victory is a formality.
-
Weidle-Winkelmann loses 0.68 seconds
The German team is expected to do well in this team combination. However, Kira Weidle-Winkelmann already loses 0.68 seconds to Rädler in the downhill. Emma Aicher has to catch up in the slalom.
-
Kajsa Lie can't keep up with the best
Kajsa Vickhoff Lie, who forms a duo with the young Bianca Bakke Westhoff, loses 0.71 seconds on the best time.
-
Hütter keeps up well
Austria 1 is fully in the race for the medals. Cornelia Hütter crosses the finish line in fourth place. With Katharina Truppe she has a strong partner for the slalom.
-
Delago loses over a second
Italy 3 will hardly be able to compete for the medals either. Nicol Delago loses more than a second on the best time. Will 17-year-old slalom racer Anna Trocker be able to catch up?
-
Goggia crashes
Scary moment for local hero Sofia Goggia. The Italian crashes in the middle section, but fortunately doesn't seem to have injured herself and is able to finish. Italy 1 is out of the race!
-
Wiles keeps up well
USA2 can hope for a medal. Jacqueline Wiles finishes third and has a strong slalom partner in Paula Moltzan.
-
Stuhec already loses a lot of time at the top
Ilka Stuhec's timing doesn't work at all at the top and she is a long way behind. At the finish it's 1.64 seconds.
-
Pirovano finishes in second place
Italian Laura Pirovano gets off to a flying start and takes 35 hundredths off Rädler in the first section. However, she subsequently loses time continuously, only making up some time at the bottom. 0.21 seconds back means 2nd place.
-
Durrer loses over two seconds
And the next Swiss skier is already on her way. Delia Durrer, who was somewhat surprisingly given preference over Malorie Blanc, is struggling and has no chance of catching up with Rädler. 2.41 seconds behind at the finish, her partner Eliane Christen has a lot of catching up to do in the slalom.
-
Big gap for Janine Schmitt
Janine Schmitt is the first Swiss racer. The skier from eastern Switzerland, who forms a team with Melanie Meillard, is 1.85 seconds behind the best time.
-
Rädler with a clear new best time
The second Austrian in the race, Ariane Rädler, takes the lead. She is 0.72 seconds faster than Miradoli.
-
Ortlieb cannot crack the best time
Nina Ortlieb keeps up well, but can't quite match Miradoli's time. She is 0.23 seconds behind
-
Miradoli with the first fastest time
Frenchwoman Romane Miradoli is the first to tackle the downhill. She crosses the finish line in 1:37.37. For comparison: Breezy Johnson was 1.27 seconds faster when she won the Olympic downhill on Sunday.
-
The start list for the downhill
-
Johnson/Shiffrin as top favorites
Several duos may have hopes of winning medals, but the role of favorites is clearly assigned: The US duo of Olympic downhill champion Breezy Johnson and overall World Cup dominator Mikaela Shiffrin must be beaten. Anything less than the gold medal would be a disappointment for Johnson/Shiffrin.
-
Suter/Rast as a promising duo
With technical high-flyer Camille Rast, Switzerland 1 has a real trump card in the slalom. Although her partner Corinne Suter is not in top form, she has proven in the past that the course in Cortina d'Ampezzo suits her: She became world champion here in 2021. She was the best Swiss racer in the Olympic downhill on Sunday in 14th place.
-
The Swiss teams
The Swiss teams were determined on Monday: Camille Rast is teaming up with Corinne Suter again, Wendy Holdener with Jasmine Flury. The duos "SUI 3" and "SUI 4" are Janine Schmitt and Mélanie Meillard and Delia Durrer and Eliane Christen respectively. Durrer was somewhat surprisingly given preference over Malorie Blanc.
-
Hello ...
and welcome to the live ticker for the women's combined team event at the Olympic Games. The duos are fighting for the medals in Cortina d'Ampezzo - the downhill starts at 10:30 am and the slalom will be decided at 2:00 pm.