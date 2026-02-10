The Swiss speed skiers are still not getting up to speed on the Olimpia delle Tofane piste. After the unsuccessful downhill, in which Corinne Suter was only 14th, almost two seconds behind the best Swiss skier, the combined downhill offered the chance to do better.

However, the four Swiss downhill skiers were unable to improve decisively. The best was again Suter (12th place), who lost 1.51 seconds to Breezy Johnson. The Olympic downhill champion from the USA, who can rely on Mikaela Shiffrin in the slalom, was once again the fastest.

Suter's team partner is Camille Rast, who will have to have a dream run in the slalom (from 14:00) to get anywhere near the medal places.

Jasmine Flury (13th) lost three hundredths more than Suter. The 2023 downhill world champion is hoping that Wendy Holdener will catch up in the slalom. The racer from Schwyz has already won five medals at the Olympic Games.

Janine Schmitt (16th / in the team with Mélanie Meillard) lost 1.9 seconds and Delia Durrer (18th / Eliane Christen) even 2.5 seconds on the best time.