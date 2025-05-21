Almost empty stands: the organizers of the next World Championships in Zurich and Fribourg want to avoid images like this. Keystone

The Ice Hockey World Championship in Denmark raises questions: Holes in the ice and empty spectator stands. The organizers in Switzerland want to do better in a year's time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The preliminary round of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Denmark is over. At the beginning of the tournament, the ice quality was a talking point.

Many games were not sold out. For the match between Hungary and Switzerland, 2,846 people found their way into the 10,500-seat arena.

The 2026 World Cup will take place in Switzerland. Managing Director of the tournament in Switzerland, Christian Hofstetter, is confident that Switzerland will attract more spectators. "The field hockey culture is certainly stronger here than in Denmark." Show more

At the end of the preliminary round and after twelve days of the World Championship, it can be said that The World Cup in tranquil Herning is no street sweeper. Despite the beautifully decorated and attractive fan zone, many seats in the hall remain empty. Just 1972 spectators lost themselves in the 10,500-capacity hall last week during Hungary's victory over Kazakhstan. Even when Switzerland beat Hungary 10-0, there were only 2846.

The ice quality also made negative headlines, especially at the beginning. In some cases there were real holes in the playing surface and some players even complained of an increased risk of injury or were at least annoyed about passes that could not be played because of this. A high-ranking delegation including members of the organizing committee for next year's World Cup in Switzerland also came to see for themselves. They spent three days each in Herning and Stockholm.

Temporary ice field as a problem

They were able to learn a lot. The ice should definitely be better in Zurich and Fribourg, as field hockey is played in these stadiums throughout the season. In Herning, it was a very busy exhibition hall with a temporary ice rink that was only completed shortly before the teams arrived. This was obviously too tight.

Some improvements were made by extending the breaks between periods and closing the doors to the outside more consistently. "It's certainly important to keep the event hall cool," says Christian Hofstetter, Managing Director of the 2026 World Cup. "Discipline is needed." Especially as the World Championships will take place a week later next year due to the interruption of the championships for the Olympic Games.

Demand for well-filled halls

The bigger challenge is likely to be filling the hall. In Herning, it was only really full during the Danish games. "With 64 games, it's clear that not all of them will be sold out," Hofstetter is aware. However, the former Fribourg-Gottéron defender is convinced that a better turnout can be achieved in Switzerland.

"The field hockey culture is certainly stronger here than in Denmark," he says. It is also more centrally located for many fans. However, special efforts are also planned to fill the halls in an appealing way when there are less attractive events. Hofstetter is thinking, for example, of campaigns for school classes, also in cooperation with public transport.

The first ticket packages will go on sale next Monday, followed by day tickets for several matches in one day in September, once the match calendar is known, and then tickets for individual matches in February. Hofstetter promises: "It is our aim and our motivation to ensure that the halls are well filled."

