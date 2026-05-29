Martin Baumann, CEO of the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation, can't stop raving about the home World Championships. His expectations were exceeded by far. "We have 10,000 people in the fan zone, 10,000 people on the Vulkanstrasse and 10,000 people in the stadium who also have to get there - and the question of how to manage these crowds in terms of security. We have numerous meetings," he tells the Keystone-SDA news agency, emphasizing: "But these are all luxury problems."

On Wednesday, the fan zone on the Juchhof site was converted to provide even more space. For example, the synthetic ice rink was removed. "We never expected so many people in the fan zone," says Baumann, who has been CEO of the association since November 2024, having previously held the same position at the Champions Hockey League for several years. He also never thought that the stands at the Swiss games would be almost completely red. "That's extreme. It's huge what goes on in the stadium."

4.8 million for legacy measures

A success story like the home World Cup should not only remain a fond memory after it ends, but also have a lasting effect. "At a major event like this, you can apply for federal funding - for every franc you invest in funding projects, you get another franc on top," says Baumann, explaining the starting point. Because the association took 2.4 million francs from its own coffers, a total of 4.8 million francs is now available for legacy measures at the tournament, together with the federal funds.

The money will be invested equally in three projects. One is the further development of women's ice hockey. For example, there is a Girls' Label, which is intended to create an incentive for clubs to invest in women's ice hockey. The more points they collect, the more money they receive from the association. Then, from next season, there will be the Junior Women's League U16, a championship for the age categories U13 to U16. In addition, the next flagship project is to be created with the staging of a Women's World Championship in Switzerland, thus further capitalizing on the boost from winning the Olympic bronze medal. "We have a clear mission as to where we want to take women's ice hockey," says Baumann.

Two-year paid coaching course

A second project is a two-year, specific development program for coaches. Over the next three years, up to 24 coaches will be trained, integrated into a regional club and paid by the association. There is a maximum of eight places per year, the first of which starts in the fall. The aim is for the smaller clubs in the province, rather than the larger ones, to benefit. "We currently see a gap in the quality of our coaches between large and small clubs in the regions. The program aims to close this gap." It is important that coaches are already highly trained at U12 and U14 level. It is often underestimated that a lack of training quality from the entry levels up to U16 is difficult to correct later on.

More highly trained coaches, especially in small clubs, lead to a greater breadth, which is necessary for more players to make it to the top. This is urgently needed; last year's relegation of the U18 national team is more than a warning shot. Speaking of breadth: 10,000 children were "invited" to the games in Zurich and Fribourg - they only had to pay nine francs for the tickets. "That's what I call legacy: generating enthusiasm," says Baumann. "We have to go to a lot more effort in ice hockey than in football so that the children and their parents are prepared to make the effort."

More sponsors needed

The third part of the 4.8 million will go to refereeing in order to invest in professional structures there too. For Baumann, however, it is clear that all projects are start-up financing, so to speak. That is why the aim is to attract sponsors who will provide targeted support and not just invest in visibility for the national team. Baumann emphasizes: "All of this is intensive and requires a lot of energy. Sometimes you take three steps forward and then two steps back again. This makes these World Cup moments all the more important in order to be able to provide excellent advertising. That's why we have a bit of chicken skin, because everything is going so well so far."