The SC Horgen water polo team is the Swiss champion. With a 17-13 home victory on Thursday against SC Kreuzlingen, the Zurich team clinched the best-of-five final series in the quickest possible fashion.

With its 31st title, Horgen cemented its status as the record champion and dethroned Kreuzlingen, which had previously won the title six times in a row and claimed the double five times in a row. For Horgen, this is its first title since 2015.