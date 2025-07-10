  1. Residential Customers
Emotional farewell speech leaked Horner after dismissal from Red Bull: "A shock"

dpa

10.7.2025 - 08:47

The era of Christian Horner at Red Bull is over.
KEYSTONE

A cell phone video of Christian Horner's farewell speech at Red Bull ends up on the TV channel Sky Sports. The previously powerful boss is in tears as he says goodbye to his employees.

DPA

10.07.2025, 08:47

10.07.2025, 08:51

His immediate departure from Max Verstappen's Formula 1 world champion team Red Bull was "a shock" for the previous boss Christian Horner. The 51-year-old said this in his farewell speech at the racing team's factory in Milton Keynes, parts of which were published by British broadcaster Sky Sports.

Verstappen racing team takes action. Red Bull parts ways with Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner

The broadcaster had access to an almost two-minute cell phone video. According to the video, Horner, who was fighting back tears at the end of the recording, had already been informed on Tuesday evening that he was losing his job, and on Wednesday morning he said goodbye to the employees in person.

Horner: "The greatest privilege of my life"

"I will remain with the company, but operationally the baton will be handed over. And of course that was a shock for me," said Horner at the team headquarters. However, it seems unlikely that he will actually continue to work for Red Bull. His contract as team principal actually ran until 2030, and several media outlets agree that negotiations are currently underway to terminate the contract.

"I just want to say thank you to every single member of the team who has given so much over the last 20.5 years that I've been here," said Horner at the microphone. "From two derelict buildings, we started to build what has become a driving force in Formula 1. Being part of this team has been the greatest privilege of my life." There was applause from the staff afterwards as his voice broke.

The team boss leaves "with a heavy heart"

Horner later addressed the fans himself for the first time on Instagram. "It has been an honor to be part of this incredible era of motorsport. I leave with great pride in what we have achieved," Horner wrote, adding: "It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye today to the team I have loved so much."

An affair about inappropriate behavior, the sporting crisis that has been ongoing for months and the impending loss of serial world champion Verstappen provided the Red Bull bosses with the arguments for sacking the team boss, who had been in charge for 20 years.

As a result, Horner also lost the long-simmering power struggle at the team that he was instrumental in making so successful. The top management promoted Laurent Mekies (48), the former team principal of the smaller sister racing team Racing Bulls, as his successor.

