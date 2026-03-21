Milan-Sanremo: Horrific crash in the women's race - Gallery Italian Debora Silvestri falls several meters over a crash barrier during the Milan-Sanremo cycling race. Image: Screenshot Eurosport There was a horror crash in the Milan-Sanremo women's race. Image: dpa Lotte Kopecky took the victory at Milan-Sanremo. Image: dpa Milan-Sanremo: Horrific crash in the women's race - Gallery Italian Debora Silvestri falls several meters over a crash barrier during the Milan-Sanremo cycling race. Image: Screenshot Eurosport There was a horror crash in the Milan-Sanremo women's race. Image: dpa Lotte Kopecky took the victory at Milan-Sanremo. Image: dpa

A serious crash overshadows the women's race at Milan-Sanremo. Debora Silvestri is taken to hospital after the accident.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A serious crash overshadows the women's cycling race at Milan-Sanremo.

On the descent of the Cipressa, the Italian Debora Silvestri crashed over the crash barrier and fell several meters onto the asphalt.

She was taken to hospital in stable condition after the accident. Show more

The women's cycling race at the Milan-Sanremo spring classic was overshadowed by a horror crash. The Italian Debora Silvestri crashed over the crash barrier on the descent of the Cipressa and fell several meters onto the asphalt. Her team Laboral Kutxa later announced that she was in stable condition and on her way to hospital. More information will be provided at a later date.

🇮🇹🚴‍♀️⚠️ FLASH | « Attention le suraccident ! » Chute TERRIBLE sur Milan–San Remo femmes. Plusieurs coureuses au sol et Debora Silvestri est même passée par-dessus le parapet. pic.twitter.com/uEhYbvUxr6 — Cerfia (@CerfiaFR) March 21, 2026

Several riders, including former Tour winner Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, fell in the incident. Silvestri had tried to swerve and then went over the crash barrier. Another rider shared the same fate, but apparently did not have such an unfortunate impact and was able to stand up again quickly.

The race was won by two-time world champion Lotte Kopecky in a sprint ahead of Noemi Rüegg from Switzerland. There were also a few crashes in the men's race, but they were less serious. Tadej Pogačar also went down, but the world champion still managed to win the race.