Scary moment in the NFL: Washington's quarterback Jayden Daniels apparently dislocated his left elbow in the defeat against Seattle. The 24-year-old's season is on the line - there was dead silence in the stadium.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders has dislocated his left elbow.

The quarterback is out indefinitely and his season could be over.

At the same time, kicker Cam Little of the Jacksonville Jaguars sets an NFL record. Show more

A scene that made even hardened football fans shudder: during the Washington Commanders' game against the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Jayden Daniels seriously injured his left elbow. According to the latest reports, the 24-year-old dislocated the joint during a tackle in the final quarter.

The images are not for the faint of heart. Daniels was tackled to the ground by Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas, causing his arm to twist awkwardly backwards. "You could literally hear the air going out of everyone's lungs in the stadium," said teammate Sam Cosmi.

Head coach Dan Quinn was deeply affected after the 14:38 defeat: "I'm totally devastated." It is unclear whether Daniels will be able to play again this season. An MRI examination will clarify whether ligaments or bones are damaged.

Another pro causes excitement

The injured quarterback was a beacon of hope for Washington in his first season as a starter. After last year's playoff semi-final, the team is now well behind expectations with a 3-6 record.

While Daniels fights for his return, another NFL professional caused a stir: Cam Little of the Jacksonville Jaguars set a new league record. The kicker hit from 68 yards out in the 30-29 overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders - further than any player had ever done before.

"It felt like we'd won the Super Bowl," said a jubilant Coach Liam Coen. Little thus surpassed the previous record set by Justin Tucker, who kicked a field goal from 66 yards in 2021.

