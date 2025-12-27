Sven Jung (right) and HC Davos start the Spengler Cup with a defeat. Picture: Keystone

Host Davos starts the 97th Spengler Cup with a defeat. Coach Josh Holden's team was defeated 3:5 by the US Collegiate Selects.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The two teams offered the 6267 spectators great entertainment. The students from US colleges repeatedly underlined how well trained they are and regularly put the HCD in trouble with their speed and quick transition play. In any case, victory against the National League leaders was not stolen.

Thanks to goals from Yannick Frehner (23rd) and Sven Jung (37th), Davos made up a 2-0 deficit in the middle period. The former was successful just 31 seconds after the second goal by the students from American colleges. Jung was successful while short-handed. Nevertheless, the hosts were still behind at the second break. Shortly after the penalty against Klas Dahlbeck expired, Matthew DiMarsico scored his second goal, having already made it 2:0. Despite further good opportunities, the Grisons were only able to score the tying goal through Michael Fora (46'). Eric Pohlkamp made it 5:3 in the 59th minute, after Simon Knak (57) had been sent to the showers after a check to the head.

The US Collegiate Selects took the lead as early as the 3rd minute. Filip Zadina missed a top chance to make it 1:1 shortly afterwards - as did Finnish reinforcement player Niko Huuhtanen two minutes later. But it was only right that the university talents were already ahead at the first break. Finley missed the post in the 18th minute.

The Davos team will now have to face Team Canada on Sunday evening if they want to reach the semi-finals directly.