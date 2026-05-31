On Sunday, the national team will face Finland in the final of the home World Cup and can count on the support of almost 10,000 Swiss fans in the SwissLife Arena. Sports celebrities are also keeping their fingers crossed.

Luca Betschart

Murat Yakin (national soccer coach)

"We've been cheering and enjoying it too. This field hockey team is simply a joy to watch. They play with passion, intensity and conviction. Supported by the fantastic Swiss fans, they now have the opportunity to achieve something historic. We are keeping our fingers crossed! After all, we want to hear the W. Nuss vo Bümpliz once again..."

Murat Yakin KEYSTONE

Granit Xhaka (captain of the national soccer team)

"Reaching the final at a home World Cup is great and of course gets the whole country excited! Now we need one more win for the big triumph, and we wish the team all the best!"

Granit Xhaka KEYSTONE

Pascal Zuberbühler (former national team goalkeeper and current blue Sport expert)

"Simply fantastic and a huge compliment to the Swiss national ice hockey team! What this team is achieving is simply incredible. The passion, the team spirit, the quality and the mentality that this team brings to the ice are impressive and trigger a huge euphoria throughout Switzerland.

And that's no coincidence: 2024 in the World Cup final, 2025 in the World Cup final and now the final for the third time in a row. This is no longer a coincidence, but clear proof of the enormous development of Swiss ice hockey. In recent years, Switzerland has established itself as one of the absolute best in the world and has long since become a real superpower in international ice hockey. We can all be proud of this.

Thanks to the team, the staff and everyone involved for these unforgettable moments. The whole of field hockey Switzerland is cheering you on. Hopp Schwiiz! 🇨🇭🏒❤️🥇"

Pascal Zuberbühler (l.) with national team coach Murat Yakin. KEYSTONE

Reto Suri (former national team striker and silver medal winner 2013)

Livia Altmann (Olympic bronze medal winner with the women's national team in 2014)

"It's just incredible and so unifying. I firmly believe in the Swiss national team - HOPP SCHWIIZ!"