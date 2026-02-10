While the Swiss delegation celebrated four medals on Monday, the competitions on Tuesday did not go as hoped from the point of view of Swiss Olympics.

Luca Betschart

On the third day of the Olympics, Switzerland experienced a shower of medals. Gold for Mathilde Gremaud and the duo Franjo von Allmen/Tanguy Nef, silver for Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard and a sensational bronze for Gregor Deschwanden - the Swiss-Ski delegation couldn't stop celebrating. Never before in the history of the Winter Olympics have Swiss athletes secured so much precious metal in one day.

The next day, the competitions were far less pleasing from a Swiss perspective, despite intact chances of winning more medals. Neither Andri Ragettli in the slopestyle nor Nadine Fähndrich in the cross-country sprint were able to fulfill their Olympic dream. The alpine skiers also came away empty-handed in the team combination. And so on the fourth day of the Winter Games, instead of medals, there are only tears.

Only "leather" again for Ragettli

For the time being, Andri Ragettli is still denied an Olympic medal in 2026. After the 27-year-old finished a bitter fourth in the slopestyle four years ago in Beijing, he suffered the same fate at this year's Winter Games. Once again, Ragettli failed to win a medal in the slopestyle.

The extent of the Flims native's disappointment was evident in the SRF interview after the competition. Ragettli says that although his performance was extremely good, fourth place was of course not what he had hoped for: "I'll be honest, it's extremely hard. I've put in so, so, so much work and today it didn't quite work out again. That hurts extremely," says Ragettli.

Big disappointment for Fähndrich

Nadine Fähndrich misses out on the hoped-for Olympic medal in the individual sprint and surprisingly fails in the quarter-finals, where she runs out of steam on the home straight. At the finish line, the 30-year-old is at a loss - and bitterly disappointed: "What is very difficult for me is that I know how many people have invested so much and also suffered," says the 30-year-old and can no longer hold back her tears: "I'm sorry for them if I'm the piece of the puzzle that's missing at the end."

Frustration for Suter, Flury and co.

In the women's alpine combined team event, it was already clear after the downhill that Switzerland would come away empty-handed in the medal fight. Corinne Suter and Jasmine Flury fared the best of the Swiss speed quartet, but lost over one and a half seconds on the best time. A deficit that even Rast and Holdener are unable to rectify.

Team leaders Suter and Flury are so annoyed that they even refuse to be interviewed by SRF for the time being. SRF presenter Lukas Studer reveals: "I think Corinne Suter and Jasmine Flury are pretty pissed off, they didn't want to come to the interview. I don't really know what's going on. It's still difficult to interpret." After the slalom in the afternoon, they both show up for their interview.

Sonja Nef shows understanding: "I understand it as an athlete. It's actually part of the job to give interviews. But the athletes are always the most disappointed." She continues: "I understand that they first have to live with this disappointment themselves, because they are not just a little behind the medals, but really totally beaten."

You might also be interested in this