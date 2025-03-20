Stage 3

On Wednesday and during the third stage of the Cape Epic, the conditions in South Africa were extremely tough. Due to temperatures of up to 40 degrees, the stage was started a few minutes earlier and shortened slightly. Nevertheless, the teams had to cover 78 kilometers and 2450 meters of altitude.

Schurter and Colombo were also among the front runners on the fourth day of the Cape Epic. Only in the final sprint did the leading duo have to concede defeat to the two Italians Luca Braidot and Simone Avondetto. However, Schurter and Colombo are defending their lead in the overall standings and are 43 seconds ahead of today's conquerors.

The Danish-Argentinian women's duo of Annika Langvad and Sofia Gomez Villafane are heading for overall victory without competition. Despite two crashes by Langvad, the duo remain unbeaten and extend their lead in the overall standings to almost 14 minutes.