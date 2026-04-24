Fabian Staudenmann speaks ahead of the start of the wreath festival season - which begins on May 10 in Stettlen for the most consistent wrestler of recent years Keystone

Fabian Staudenmann is the most consistent wrestler of the past three years. In this interview, the 26-year-old from Bern talks about wrong decisions, the video referee and changes in training.

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Fabian Staudenmann, what do you mean by a patron?

(laughs) A patron is usually at least 65 years old and already has gray hair. He doesn't say that much, but when he does, it counts. That's more or less how I imagine a patron.

Do you feel like one yourself?

No, not really. (laughs again)

And yet you have been nicknamed "Patron" by your colleagues from the Schwarzenburg wrestling club. How did that come about?

We once had an activity outside of wrestling where we had to prepare something in the morning. I overslept and turned up late, so the others had to organize everything themselves. They said they were a real bunch of chickens, disorganized, terrible. And all because I wasn't there. That was probably what tipped the scales for the naming. Because normally I'm the kind of person who takes charge. I lead the warm-up before competitions, for example.

The "patron" has already delivered. They came out on top at two regional festivals, plus two 2nd places. What did you work on in the winter?

I count heavily in three-year cycles. In the last cycle, I invested a lot in the sport. At the end of last season, I took stock: What worked, what didn't? The conclusion was to adapt or change my training. I wanted to shift the focus more towards the sawdust.

In other words, the focus should be more on technique than on strength?

Exactly. My aim was to have the highest possible level of training for the swing. I wanted to get the maximum out of them and consciously focus on certain things.

Do you feel better than you did at the same point last season?

A little different. As I did one or two less athletics training sessions, I would probably score slightly lower than a year ago for most measurable things. But I can't yet assess the central aspect, the feeling in the sawdust. That can only be measured with the results as the season progresses.

There have not only been changes in the sporting arena: you dropped out of mathematics after two years and are now studying economics. How did this change come about?

I have the privilege of being able to set my own priorities. The decision-making process took two or three months. I would have had to invest more time in my mathematics studies in order to progress. Apart from sport, which is the most important thing for me at the moment, it wasn't possible. Now I hope that the new course will be more compatible with sport.

You dedicated yourself to mathematics early on and love this field because everything can be explained logically. In wrestling, not everything is always logical, there are people at work who make mistakes, including the judges. In the seventh round of the ESAF against Domenic Schneider, you were wrongly given a 9.75 instead of a 10.00, which most probably cost you your place in the final round. How often have you thought back to this wrong decision since then?

Not often, really. If at all, then between the seventh and eighth rounds at the ESAF itself. Not after that. Like beautiful emotions, unpleasant ones are also part of it. I allowed them and lived them, I didn't hide my disappointment. On Friday after the ESAF, I got up and made peace with the festival. I'm not in a bad mood. At the time I still thought: maybe there's a catch and it will catch up with me later. But now some time has passed and I haven't even had the feeling: Why?

That's remarkable, after all it was probably one of the most bitter moments in your career.

There's a pretty simple way for me to get over things like that: by investing my energy in things that I can influence - such as training, tactics and nutrition. I have no influence on the weather, the schedule or the judges. So it would be a waste of energy to worry about these things. I'm looking forwards and not backwards.

It would probably have been different with a video referee. And yet you are not a supporter.

The cost-benefit calculation doesn't add up, not financially, but from an emotional point of view. Emotions are the most important thing in sport. Technical aids always come at the expense of emotions. If there were technical aids that would reduce the error rate to zero, then I would say: 'Go for it, cool thing'. But there are so many gray areas in wrestling. With the video referee, there might be one or two fewer wrong decisions, but not none. The discussions would simply be shifted.

It's a season that culminates in the Kilchberger Schwinget. Five years ago, you surprisingly won the festival together with Samuel Giger and Damian Ott - after all, you only had two previous victories to your name. What significance does this triumph have in retrospect?

A very high one. It was one of the most special festival victories. On the one hand because of the constellation with three co-winners. On the other hand because of the course of events. In the morning, I seemingly dropped out of the decision with two defeats. In the afternoon, I scored 30 points and won the festival after all. I was still very young and carefree, the victory came unexpectedly. I didn't study too much, I just enjoyed the moment.

With the anniversary festival in Appenzell two years ago, you won a second event with a federal character. Which victory do you value more?

The story behind the victory at Kilchberg is probably cooler. However, I rate my own performance at the anniversary wrestling festival significantly higher. It just happened in Kilchberg, even with a bit of luck. I worked hard for the triumph in Appenzell, with many hours of training. I arrived as one of the favorites and withstood the pressure. That was the greater achievement for me.

You have won the "Schlussgang" ranking, the unofficial annual ranking list in wrestling, for the past three years because you were the most consistent wrestler. In the same period, there were three festivals with a federal character, of which you "only" won one, the jubilee wrestling festival in Appenzell. That's actually not enough for a wrestler of your class.

(smiles) I certainly didn't go home satisfied from Unspunnen and the ESAF. But that's just part of the sport. I can't change it, I have to pack these experiences into my rucksack and take them with me on my journey.

You start the wreath festival season on May 10 with the Mittelländischen in Stettlen. Which festival are you particularly looking forward to?

There are three festivals. The cantonal festival in Wankdorf is a cool story, especially with the guests (Samuel) Giger, (Armon) Orlik and (Werner) Schlegel. The week before, I'm a guest at the Nordostschweizer for the first time. I'm still missing this wreath, which I would love to win. And then I'm also looking forward to the Brünig-Schwinget.

If you triumph there, you will have won all six mountain festivals at least once - something that only Martin Grab from Central Switzerland has managed to do so far.

That would be a cool story. This milestone is not at the top of my to-do list, but it's already in the back of my mind.

It's a return to the Brünig for you. After your last appearance on the pass three years ago, you sent the OC a letter signed by around 20 wrestlers with suggestions for improvement, which caused quite a stir.

It was about the general appreciation of the wrestlers. Certain points were discussed and people thought about them. That alone is positive.

But that was a typical patron action on your part.

Yes, you could say that. (laughs)