Verstappen's victory in Team Red Bull's 400th Grand Prix - Gallery Max Verstappen wins the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix for the fourth time in a row Image: Keystone Max Verstappen ennobles Team Red Bull's 400th Grand Prix start with his victory Image: Keystone World championship leader Oscar Piastri (above) and Lando Norris have no real chance against Max Verstappen for once Image: Keystone The first pre-decisive scene: Max Verstappen in the Red Bull (left) makes a successful overtaking maneuver against Oscar Piastri in the McLaren Image: Keystone Nico Hülkenberg (left) and Gabriel Bortoleto come away empty-handed on the Sauber team's 600th Grand Prix weekend Image: Keystone

It wasn't just a victory, it was also a demonstration of his skills. The international press bows to Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen after his Imola triumph.

It was a victory à la Max Verstappen. With his success at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in the 400th race for his employer Red Bull, the 27-year-old Dutchman has once again set an example on the road to his fifth consecutive Formula 1 world championship triumph. This is what the international press writes:

Great Britain

"The Guardian:

"What better way for Max Verstappen to show his determination to remain energetic in the title fight than with an impressive victory at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, secured by one of the best overtaking maneuvers of his career."

"Daily Mail:

"Whenever you looked at the screen during the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, there was no escaping the sheer brilliance of Max Verstappen."

"Mirror":

"A masterful maneuver on the first lap paved the way for Max Verstappen to win the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. A late safety car period threatened to undo all his hard work, but he had enough pace in the Red Bull to end Oscar Piastri and McLaren's winning streak."

"The Sun:

"Max Verstappen proved that a great champion doesn't take long to get down as he claimed his second win of the season at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. The Red Bull star, who is aiming for his fifth world championship title in a row, won his first race as a new father and reduced the gap to leader Oscar Piastri to 22 points."

Netherlands

"AD:

"Max Verstappen reigns supreme at Imola, driving convincingly to second win of the season after unprecedented start. Before the European triple-header, Max Verstappen spoke of 'crucial weeks' for his championship chances. And he started these weeks in Imola with a strong victory ahead of the two McLarens, who were more concerned with themselves."

Spain

"Marca:

"Max Verstappen, or when the greatest talent is accompanied by luck. He had everything he wanted, a dream overtaking maneuver against Piastri at the start and two tire changes in a slowed race, the first with a virtual safety car and the second with a safety car. He didn't give in to McLaren's attempt to overtake him with a different strategy and everything went smoothly."

WATCH THE RACE START 👀



Absolute class from Max Verstappen 💪#F1 #ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/rld4niA0lm — Formula 1 (@F1) May 18, 2025

"As:

"Lesson from Verstappen (...). Max's great overtaking maneuver against Piastri paves the way for another victory in Imola."

"Mundo deportivo":

"Max Verstappen is a genius. (...) He picked up a paintbrush and painted another masterpiece for his collection with his initially aggressive driving style and his great handling of a car that is difficult to tame."

"Sport:

"Max Verstappen ended Oscar Piastri and McLaren's streak and took a win that breathes new life into the championship."

Italy

"La Gazzetta dello Sport":

"Verstappen again! He dominates the McLarens and wins in Imola. In Saudi Arabia and Miami (he) achieved the feat on Saturday. In Imola, Max Verstappen reserved the feat for Sunday."

"Corriere dello Sport":

"All the great Formula 1 champions have stood on the podium at Imola since 1980: Piquet, Villeneuve, Prost, Mansell, Senna, Schumacher, Alonso, Hamilton, Verstappen. And today the history of the circus continues, unfortunately not with the victory of a Ferrari in this GP of Emilia Romagna, the seventh round of the 2025 World Championship on the track dedicated to Enzo and Dino Ferrari."

"Corriere della Sera:

"More Verstappen magic."

France

"Le Sud-Ouest":

"'Super Max' knew that on the narrow Italian circuit Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, where overtaking is difficult, the quality of the start was crucial. With his typical momentum, the Dutchman, who had started second on the grid, overtook pole setter and championship leader Oscar Piastri in the first few meters of the race to take his second win of the season after the Japanese GP."

"Le Figaro:

"Verstappen's reign (...) He is the only one to thwart McLaren's dominance this season."

"L'Équipe":

"There was a whiff of revenge in the front row of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. A few weeks ago in Saudi Arabia, Max Verstappen was overtaken on the first corner by Oscar Piastri (...). This time, the positions were reversed and you could assume that the four-time world champion would approach the first chicane with a knife between his teeth. That was the case, but everything went smoothly."

Switzerland

"Tages-Anzeiger":

"An aggressive maneuver - and Verstappen is unexpectedly the big winner. The Dutchman outfoxes world championship leader Oscar Piastri right at the start."

"Blick":

"What a Verstappen show in Imola! Starting from second place, the Dutchman squeezes past pole man Oscar Piastri in his usual aggressive manner in the Tamburello chicane and takes the lead. He easily extended his lead. Even when a safety car phase ten laps before the end wipes out his lead, Verstappen remains confident and drives home his 65th GP victory."

