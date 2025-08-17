The audience is eagerly awaiting Samuel Giger. And the Thurgau athlete is ready for it. He draws level with Michael Gwerder, but the man from Schwyz parries. Giger does everything he can to decide the course for himself. After two and a half minutes, Giger unpacks his Atom-Kurz and puts Gwerder on his back in a follow-up press. 9.75.

Werner Schlegel starts the competition with a 9.75. The Toggenburg native doesn't show any weaknesses and bumps Lukas Bissig.

The duel between Fabian Scherrer and Domenic Schneider has a winner. Schneider wins flat.

It's straight down to business between Marcel Räbsamen and Noe Van Messel. Both pull, make and do. They want the win. And it is Räbsamen who gets it, to great applause from the audience. The man from north-eastern Switzerland wins in the follow-through.

Samir Leuppi and Marco Reichmuth take their time to grab hold of each other, then it starts. Leuppi pulls, Reichmuth counters. But nothing happens, except that they have to re-grip. After just under two minutes, Leuppi takes Reichmuth down. The man from Winterthur works over his opponent on the ground for over a minute and then turns him onto his back.

Mario Schneider, the winner on Schwägalp 2023, quickly comes under pressure against Erich Fankhauser. The Thurgau native falls on his back against the Lucerne native in the first move - but not enough for a valid result. Schneider then stands tighter in the sawdust, Fankhauser also intercepts his opponent's attacks - then it happens shortly before the final minute begins: Fankhauser attacks, Schneider counters and turns the man from central Switzerland onto his back.