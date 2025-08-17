The last mountain wrestling competition before the ESAF takes place on Schwägalp. The Schwingfest now in the ticker.
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
1st gear
The audience is eagerly awaiting Samuel Giger. And the Thurgau athlete is ready for it. He draws level with Michael Gwerder, but the man from Schwyz parries. Giger does everything he can to decide the course for himself. After two and a half minutes, Giger unpacks his Atom-Kurz and puts Gwerder on his back in a follow-up press. 9.75.
Werner Schlegel starts the competition with a 9.75. The Toggenburg native doesn't show any weaknesses and bumps Lukas Bissig.
The duel between Fabian Scherrer and Domenic Schneider has a winner. Schneider wins flat.
It's straight down to business between Marcel Räbsamen and Noe Van Messel. Both pull, make and do. They want the win. And it is Räbsamen who gets it, to great applause from the audience. The man from north-eastern Switzerland wins in the follow-through.
Samir Leuppi and Marco Reichmuth take their time to grab hold of each other, then it starts. Leuppi pulls, Reichmuth counters. But nothing happens, except that they have to re-grip. After just under two minutes, Leuppi takes Reichmuth down. The man from Winterthur works over his opponent on the ground for over a minute and then turns him onto his back.
Mario Schneider, the winner on Schwägalp 2023, quickly comes under pressure against Erich Fankhauser. The Thurgau native falls on his back against the Lucerne native in the first move - but not enough for a valid result. Schneider then stands tighter in the sawdust, Fankhauser also intercepts his opponent's attacks - then it happens shortly before the final minute begins: Fankhauser attacks, Schneider counters and turns the man from central Switzerland onto his back.
The sun is not yet shining through ...
... Last year it poured with rain, this year it's drier. But it's still a little damp on the Schwägalp. The fog is there. The spectators are also there. The arena is already filled to capacity at the start of the swing.
Giger aims for 7th victory on the Schwägalp
Samuel Giger knows how to win on the Schwägalp. The man from Thurgau has won six festivals in the last nine years - more than any other wrestler.
1st round: Giger against Gwerder - premiere for Schlegel
Samuel Giger takes on Michael Gwerder in the first round. The last time the two Swiss wrestlers faced off was five years ago at the Berchtoldschwinget, when Giger won flat.
There will be a premiere for explosive wrestler Werner Schlegel and Lukas Bissig from Central Switzerland. They are meeting for the first time.
The top pairings on the Schwägalp
- Lario Kramer - Damian Ott
- Samuel Giger - Michael Gwerder
- Lukas Bissig - Werner Schlegel
- Fabian Scherrer - Domenic Schneider
- Marcel Räbsamen - Noe Van Messel
- Romain Collaud - Martin Hersche
- Samir Leuppi - Marco Reichmuth
- Steve Duplan - Marco Good
- Martin Roth - Alex Schuler
- Fabian Kindlimann - Samuel Schwyzer
Hello ...
... and welcome to the Schwägalp-Schwinget ticker. At the foot of the Säntis, some of the top men will be competing in their last serious match before the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis. The swinging starts at 8 am.