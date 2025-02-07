The Swiss team finished the races in Auckland in 7th place, followed by a 9th place in Dubai. The next chance to do even better is in Sydney, the third stop of the SailGP.

You can watch the Sydney races live on stream from 5am on Friday night and Saturday night. (See below) On blue Zoom you can also watch the races on Sunday in front of the TV or in the stream. From 2.20 pm you can see the pictures of the 1st race day, at 4.30 pm it continues with the 2nd race day.