Helmet on and on his way to the title in Las Vegas? Max Verstappen's chances are good. Image: dpa Max Verstappen can clinch the title in Las Vegas. Image: John Locher/AP

The starting order would be enough for defending champion Max Verstappen to win the next world championship in Las Vegas. He starts the third-to-last Formula 1 race of the season ahead of his challenger.

Max Verstappen can win his fourth world championship title on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Sunday. The Dutchman will start from fifth position in his Red Bull, with world championship challenger Lando Norris slightly behind him in sixth place in the McLaren. If both finish in the same position, the title fight of the Formula 1 season would be decided. The 25-year-old Briton must make up at least three points to retain a theoretical chance of winning the title.

Verstappen becomes world champion in Las Vegas if:

- Norris retires

- he finishes ahead of Norris

- he finishes third if Norris finishes second and sets the fastest race lap

- he finishes fourth if Norris finishes third and sets the fastest race lap

- he finishes one place behind Norris if Norris finishes fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh or eighth and does not set the fastest race lap

- he does not finish in the points and Norris finishes ninth at most and does not set the fastest race lap

- Norris does not finish higher than tenth

As a four-time world champion, Verstappen would become one of the six most successful drivers in the history of motorsport's premier class - at the age of 27. He has won the World Championship in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Sebastian Vettel once won four titles in a Red Bull. He also triumphed in a row: 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Former racing driver Alain Prost from France also won the World Championship four times (1985, 1986, 1989 and 1993). The Argentinian Juan Manuel Fangio did it five times in the first decade of Formula 1 (1951, 1954, 1955, 1956 and 1957).

The record world champions are Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton with seven titles each. Schumacher won the title in 1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004, Hamilton in 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

