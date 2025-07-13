It was a race to forget for world championship leader Oliver Rowland in Berlin on Saturday. In the second race on Sunday, he has the next opportunity to become world champion early.

"I made a mistake," Rowland told blue Sport after the race on Saturday. He was referring to the accident with Stoffel Vandoorne for which he was at fault. This not only ended the world championship leader's race, but also earned him a five-place grid penalty for the second race in Berlin.

While Rowland had to pit on Saturday, his rival Pascal Wehrlein took second place and made up 19 points on the Briton. The German's deficit is 50 points with three races to go - defending the title is still possible for him.

Before the race weekend, Rowland told blue Sport that he was pretty relaxed and was mainly focused on the team classification. The drivers' title will come if he drives well. Will he show nerves after all?

He could become world champion again on Sunday in the second race in Berlin - and thus remove all doubts. To do so, he needs to score eight points more than the reigning world champion Wehrlein. However, the penalty for Saturday's accident could still prove to be his undoing.

