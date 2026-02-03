On the day of the opening ceremony How Olympic champion Tanja Frieden celebrates her 50th birthday

The death of Ueli Kestenholz and then her 50th birthday on the opening day of the Olympic Games. A lot is coming together for Tanja Frieden at the moment. "Life is like a Bircher muesli right now," she says.

Michael Wegmann

"I think it's a bit magical," she says. However, she has not planned a big celebration until the summer. "Then I want to do something big, with lots of people. We'll celebrate life then."

At the moment, her life is like a Bircher muesli, she says, "it has a bit of everything in it." On January 11, she lost her good friend Ueli Kestenholz, the former snowboard star was killed in an avalanche. Show more

"Life is like a Bircher muesli right now. There's a bit of everything in it," says Tanja Frieden in the talk show "Legends for eternity" on blue. Most recently, fate struck mercilessly. Ueli Kestenholz, Swiss snowboarding legend and Frieden's companion for decades, died in an avalanche accident in the Lötschental valley; he was just 50 years old. She was paralyzed for days, says Frieden, "I still haven't come to terms with the tragedy."

But as painful as Kestenholz's death is, Frieden is still trying to see the positives. For example, February 6. That's when the Thun native celebrates her 50th birthday - and the day also coincides with the opening of the Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. "I think it's a bit magical that my 50th birthday falls exactly on the opening ceremony," says Frieden. At the last Winter Games in Italy, in Turin 2006, she celebrated her greatest sporting success: the gold medal in boardercross - the snowboard discipline that celebrated its premiere at the time.

She won't be celebrating big just yet. "There's a lot of things coming together right now," says Frieden. There will be "a small get-together". But she wants to make up for the party in the summer. "Then I want to do something big, with lots of people. We'll celebrate life then," says Frieden. Struggling with getting older - does she know that? "No," she says firmly and laughs.