Freddy Adu and Youssoufa Moukoko secure lucrative deals with equipment suppliers as teenagers. Why contracts can be risky for young athletes and how Puma and co. justify their decisions.

Black and white pictures of Brazilian football icons Ronaldinho and Ronaldo hang on the wall. In front of them, eight-year-old Nathan Inacio poses with a gap in his teeth and a Gucci shirt. His arms in the Instagram photo barely seem strong enough to hold the full Nike bags. According to consistent reports, the US sports giant recently signed the young talent, who has probably only just learned to read and write, to an outfitter contract.

What sounds like a football fairytale is a coup for the brand in the global competition for the stars of tomorrow. A deal that is not without risks for the children. "The hype and commercialization around young players increases expectations and pressure in a development process that is already demanding and chaotic. These are young people coming into an age where they are extremely vulnerable and fragile," Geir Jordet, professor of psychology and football in Norway, told dpa.

The Moukoko case and the Freddy Adu crash

The Brazilian portal "O Globo" spoke of a "deal with a signal effect" and predicted a glorious future for Flamengo's football hopeful. The example of the now 36-year-old Freddy Adu shows that young high-flyers do not always become big stars.

Once celebrated as the new Pelé, Adu signed a professional contract in the USA as a teenager and advertised for Nike and Pepsi. However, the footballer, who was hailed as the talent of the century, was never able to live up to expectations. After a few poor years in the MLS, he moved to Europe and played unsuccessfully in various leagues. In the end, he wasn't even good enough for a Swedish third division club.

The hype did lasting damage to Adu's attitude. "Everything happened so quickly. Some of my decisions prevented me from realizing my full potential," Adu told CBS two years ago. Even as a teenager, he was in places he shouldn't have been. "Going to bars, things like that. I enjoyed that instead of focusing on things like regeneration, nutrition, fitness and my body. Talent alone is not enough. You have to work your ass off".

There are many comparable examples. Kauan Basile, for example, who signed a deal with Nike as an eight-year-old in 2021, is also being touted as a future star. Today, the Brazilian has almost two million followers on Instagram and poses with Neymar for advertising campaigns. Ex-Leipzig player Xavi Simons and former BVB youngster Youssoufa Moukoko also signed with the sports giant early on. Moukoko later made the leap to the pros, but was never really able to establish himself. Now he plays for FC Copenhagen.

Sports psychologists on the danger of early hype

Experts have various explanations as to why such child prodigies can struggle in the course of their careers. "This is particularly difficult when these players enter a phase where they will experience setbacks and adversity, where the same voices that hyped them up as 'the next big thing in football' are now putting them down as flops and failures," explained Jordet. Prodigies therefore need to be extremely resilient and robust in order to succeed.

Sports psychologist Jürgen Beckmann from the Technical University of Munich added: "Talent research has shown that one of the most important talent characteristics is 'coachability'. If a child is hyped as a child prodigy, there is a risk that their willingness to learn is underdeveloped because they are already a superstar".

Race between Adidas, Puma and Nike

Global competition between the sporting goods giants is intensifying the hunt for superstars. "Adidas and Nike dominate the market, Puma is the third big player. Whoever grabs it first secures exclusivity. There is a great fear that anything you miss out on yourself will benefit your rival," sports economist Christoph Breuer told dpa. After all, future superstars are extremely valuable commercially.

The sports giants are in a race with each other, as Johan Adamsson, Head of Sports Marketing at Puma, reveals in an interview with dpa. Everyone is looking for the next Messi or Neymar. Adidas spokesman Oliver Brüggen explained that the aim is to bind players to the brand at an early stage and build up a personal relationship.

Is there an age limit for sponsorship deals?

The major equipment suppliers have scouting departments to identify talent worldwide. "While the clubs focus primarily on sporting development, our focus is on brand loyalty. That's why the personality of the young athletes plays a decisive role for us," explained Adamsson.

One of the biggest coups in Puma's history: signing Usain Bolt at the age of 15. The sprinter from Jamaica went on to win eight gold medals at the Olympic Games.

Incidentally, there is no fixed age limit for outfitter deals at Puma, Adidas did not want to comment on its sponsorship guidelines. "Nevertheless, we always take the greatest care when doing business with children. Together with parents and advisors, we have a special responsibility as an equipment supplier and are aware of the risks involved in exposing young athletes to the international public at an early age," said Adamsson.

