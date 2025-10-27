  1. Residential Customers
Condition remains serious How Swiss motorcycle rider Noah Dettwiler is doing after the horror crash

27.10.2025 - 13:55

The situation remains serious after Noah Dettwiler's serious accident, but there is hope. The 20-year-old racer is stable, while his family is by his side in Kuala Lumpur.

The condition of Noah Dettwiler, who was injured in a serious accident on the GP race track in Malaysia, remains critical. The Spanish MotoGP chief physician Angel Charte confirmed to the sports newspaper "As" (quoted via Blick): "Noah is stable, but his condition remains serious."

"They fought for his life"Motorcycle rider Noah Dettwiler apparently had several cardiac arrests

Dettwiler's French CIP-KTM team also gave the all-clear on Monday afternoon: "Noah has had several operations in the last few hours, all of which have gone well. According to the doctors treating him, his condition is stable but remains critical."

According to Blick, Dettwiler's family, consisting of his parents Nicole and Andy and his sister Noëlle, have also arrived in Kuala Lumpur to support him.

Insight into medical care

Although Chief Physician Charte is not directly involved in the treatment, he receives regular updates from the hospital. In an interview at the airport, he told "AS": "The operations have stabilized him, but it is still critical."

Dettwiler is on artificial respiration, but at a low level. The fluctuating intracranial pressure and increased heart rate (tachycardia) are currently the main problems. In an emergency operation on Sunday, Dettwiler's severely injured spleen was also removed, while no other injuries were found in the abdomen.

Charte, who was involved in first aid at the race track, revealed further details of the accident during the Moto3 inspection lap. In addition to Dettwiler, world champion Jose Antonio Rueda also had to be resuscitated after crashing into the rear of the Solothurn rider with full force. Rueda suffered minor head and chest trauma as well as a broken hand. He is already fit for transport and is being operated on and monitored in Barcelona.

