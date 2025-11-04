Johan Nikles gets hate messages from sports bettors from time to time. (KEYSTONE/Martial Trezzini) KEYSTONE

Tennis pros are targeted almost daily by sports bettors who post hate messages after losing bets. Swiss players Johan Nikles and Damien Weger explain how they deal with it.



Looking at your cell phone is not a pleasant experience. As soon as a match is over, tennis pros are bombarded with threats and insults. Top players such as Gaël Monfils and Belinda Bencic have drawn attention to this problem on social media in the past, but second and third-tier players are also - or even especially - affected. For example, the Swiss Johan Nikles and Damien Wenger.

Nikles gave the Keystone-SDA news agency an insight into the messages he received after losing a Challenger tournament in the Czech Republic last summer. "Get lost, faggot", "Well played, idiot!", "Man, you really piss me off", "You're shit" or the short but no less frightening "Die" - mostly in English. Nikles is 28 years old, currently number 580 in the world rankings (three years ago he was a good 200 places higher) and has got used to it. "I don't care about news like that," says the Geneva native. "These guys are ridiculous and have completely lost touch with reality."

A paradise for sports betting

Tennis is predestined for sports betting - and hostility. Firstly, it is an individual sport and the bettors have a clear target for their anger. Secondly, it's a contest of man against man and woman against woman, which is ideal for betting. And thirdly, the tennis circus hardly ever stands still. From January to December, there are dozens, if not hundreds, of matches to bet on every day.

The national association Swiss Tennis offers young tennis players training in social media and shows them where they can get help. "But it's more about betting fraud," says Damien Wenger. "That you should never accept offers from people who place bets." The 25-year-old from Neuchâtel also emphasizes that he tries to ignore the messages. "But sometimes they are really threatening, especially if they insult your family or girlfriend."

162,000 insulting comments

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has recently prioritized the fight against hate on social media. Since January 2024, it has been tracking offensive posts and comments using a detection tool. This system automatically protects players taking part in ITF and WTA tournaments as well as the two Grand Slam tournaments Wimbledon and the US Open.

According to a report by the world governing body, a total of more than 8,000 athletes are affected. In 2024, around 12,000 problematic posts were discovered on platforms such as X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. The ITF adds that these posts were reported to the platform operators and 15 account holders were subsequently reported to the authorities in their respective countries.

The ATP, which has developed its own system to protect the world's top 250 players, announced in a report published in August that it had identified 162,000 offensive comments in the first year of its new system.

Just the tip of the iceberg

All of these identified and automatically hidden messages are just the tip of the iceberg, as they only capture comments that are visible to everyone under the athletes' posts. The real problem lies in the private messages, which are much more difficult to report to the authorities despite the ITF's efforts.

"We offer a private message monitoring and management service to all players, but it requires the consent of the account holder," Stuart Miller, Head of Integrity and Development at the ITF, told Keystone-SDA. Understandably, however, few athletes are willing to hand over control of their private lives to an international organization.

It is almost paradoxical that international tennis actively promotes betting on its sport, as it makes a lot of money from it. Some tournaments are sponsored directly by betting companies, while it is strictly forbidden for players and other officials to bet themselves - even on matches in which they are not involved. "The betting providers earn money, the ATP, the ITF. Only we players get nothing," complains Johan Nikles. He believes that at least part of the revenue should go to the players.

The ITF doesn't want to know anything about that. "The ITF already reinvests a large part of the revenue from the sale of results data (data required for real-time betting) in the protection of player integrity," argues Stuart Miller. For the world association, the cooperation with betting providers, which it has maintained for around 15 years, makes it possible to control the risk. "There has always been betting on tennis. In the past, players were victims of abuse - often personally - but the ITF received no revenue," adds Miller. By working with betting providers - "exclusively regulated providers", the official emphasizes - the ITF now has a source of revenue that allows it to "help the players."

However, this support is fairly limited. Aside from exposing harassment and raising public awareness, the ITF appears to be effectively powerless. "We have little influence on the platforms that provide a platform for perpetrators of abuse. And we are also dependent on what is legal and what is not in the various countries," emphasizes Miller. The ITF therefore appeals to its partners, especially social networks and betting providers, to "take responsibility."

Even attempts at blackmail

The culprits, who remain anonymous in the athletes' private messenger apps, can continue to act with relative impunity for the time being. The tennis pros have come to terms with this reality. "I don't talk about it anymore because it seems pointless to me," admits Johan Nikles, who sees only one solution: "Stop betting, but that will probably never happen."

The Geneva native had already publicly expressed his outrage in 2021 after receiving particularly disturbing threats. One bettor had demanded a deposit into his bank account under threat of an ultimatum, arguing that Nikles had just "ruined his life" and should now prepare himself for punishment.

This attempt at blackmail ultimately had no consequences. "The problem is that we are very easy to track down. The bettors know where we are at all times, which tournament we're playing in and on which pitch. But as long as it brings in a lot of money and as long as no player is physically attacked, it's not so bad ...", the Swiss summarizes not without bitterness. Like him, many fear the day when virtual hatred becomes a reality off the screen.

