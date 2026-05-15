The Swiss ice hockey team is one of the favorites ahead of the home World Championships. In an interview with blue Sport, expert Reto Suri assesses what speaks in favor of a Swiss gold medal coup.

Andreas Lunghi

After losing two finals in a row and winning a total of four silver medals in the last 13 years, Switzerland is finally looking to celebrate a major triumph at the home World Championships in Zurich and Fribourg.

The foundations have been laid. Jan Cadieux's team is strengthened by six NHL players, has National League players in its ranks with plenty of experience at international level, and with Leonardo Genoni, Reto Berra and Sandro Aeschlimann the best possible goalkeeper trio in the country. The national team is therefore one of the favorites.

So is everything set for a gold medal? "There's certainly a lot to be said for it and very little against it," says expert and 2013 silver medallist Reto Suri in an interview with blue Sport. "You have to take it game by game and try to gain a sense of achievement. You have to let the whole thing grow over the next two weeks."

For Suri, it is clear that the national team must be able to deal with the pressure of the home World Cup in particular. "The whole country is behind this team and has these expectations. At the same time, it's a tournament that starts with the group stage and hopefully goes into the knockout phase. It's an extremely long and hard road," continued the 37-year-old.

Home World Cup: advantage or disadvantage?

Expectations that are too high can be a hindrance for Switzerland in the past, as was the case at the last home World Championship in 2009. After a strong tournament the year before in Canada, where the team of then coach Ralph Krueger made it to the quarter-finals, Switzerland's ice hockey team dreamed of more at the World Championship in Bern and Kloten - and was disappointed.

The national team finished the first group stage in second place. In the intermediate round, however, it was the end of the line. In the important game against Latvia, the Swiss left the ice as losers and had to concede a place in the knockout phase to the Latvians of all teams.

"It's important to get off to a good start. For everyone to take a positive approach and support the team so that you can spark up the euphoria," says Suri on how to activate the home advantage.

It is also important not to place too much emphasis on the result of the opening game against the USA - especially if it turns out to be negative. The tournament is long and does not depend on this first game. As a nation, we should look forward to an ice hockey festival and focus on a positive atmosphere, said Suri.

The second-to-last home World Championship in 1998 proved how this can be achieved. As the promoted team in the top group, Switzerland made it to the semi-finals, where they were defeated by Sweden. The match for third place was ultimately lost to the Czech Republic.

Does the Fischer shock still play a role?

The sudden dismissal of Patrick Fischer just under a month before the opening game against the USA somewhat dampened the anticipation of the home World Championship for Swiss ice hockey - and also caused differences of opinion within the team.

It was of course a big shock for everyone, but now there is hardly any discussion about it around the team, says Suri, adding: "It was a tough break, but now things are moving forward. (...) I'm optimistic that we'll go back and focus on the things we can influence for the big common goal."

The absence of many top players

While Switzerland can line up with almost its best players, even if the injury-related absences of Kevin Fiala and Jonas Siegenthaler are difficult to compensate for, other nations will have to do without many stars. Some of them are competing in the NHL playoffs, while others are deliberately deciding not to take part in the World Championship after a long season including the Olympic Games in February. Stress management and the risk of injury are often arguments in their favor.

Suri sees it as an advantage that the majority of the big names are missing from the competition. Nevertheless, it is important not to underestimate the opponents: "There are many interesting players in the other squads. (...) Other nations also have NHL players who play at the highest level. But in the end, it could still tip the scales if the really big names aren't there."

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