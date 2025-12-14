Lara Heini, the best floorball goalkeeper in the world, was not beaten by the Czech Republic in the World Cup final. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss women are floorball world champions! Rarely has the Swiss anthem, the Swiss Psalm, been sung as fervently as by the Swiss team at the award ceremony in Ostrava.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At first, the Swiss women couldn't believe that they had won the world championship for the second time since 2005. "I feel sick with exertion," said captain Isabelle Gerig. And Chiara Gredig was also lost for words: "I'm speechless, I can't believe we won. Because the performance was certainly not the yellow of the egg."

The Swiss certainly played better than in the final, for example in the outstanding semi-final against Sweden (6:3). But they showed passion. They did not allow the superior Czech team, supported by over 11,000 fans in the arena, to score a goal.

Best goalie in the world

In the end, it was all about the Swiss goalkeeper: Lara Heini, a 31-year-old from Graubünden who has been playing in Sweden for years. Lara Heini decided this weekend that she wanted to become world champion. Even before the final, she was considered the best floorball goalkeeper in the world. Her shutout in the final further confirmed this.

A week and a half ago, Heini did not believe she would win the title. "We were talking about the return journey," says Heini. "The team manager mentioned that we would probably fly to the reception together after the gold medal. I laughed at her!"

Oscar Lundin, the national coach, was also corrected. When he explained to the players how Switzerland wanted to play at the World Cup, the players said: Wrong, we don't want to play like this, we want to win like this!

The flashing eyes

Ultimately, however, the Swiss system stood and held thanks to Lara Heini. "When I see Lara's eyes flashing behind the goalkeeper's mask after seven or eight minutes, I know she's ready," said national coach Oscar Lundin. "That was the case two days in a row. She was great. And the team gave everything for Lara."

So it came to a great happy ending in the Czech Republic on Sunday evening. For the national coach, who missed out on the medals at his premiere two years ago, lost all his games at the following tournament and came under criticism early on in his tenure as a result. But also for Lara Heini, who was long regarded as the goalkeeper who loses the really big games. She lost the Swedish playoff final four times. This season, however, she also won the Floorball Champions League with a shutout in the final before the World Championship title.