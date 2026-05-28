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Ecstasy after Josi's goal How the Nati supporters suffer and cheer with their heroes in the fan zone

Luca Betschart

28.5.2026

Right next to the SwissLife Arena, numerous ice hockey fans follow the quarter-finals of the Swiss national field hockey team in the official World Cup fan zone and create an exuberant atmosphere.

28.05.2026, 20:19

28.05.2026, 21:05

Even before the first face-off, there is an excellent atmosphere in the official fan zone in Zurich. And after the game starts with a dampener and the opening goal for Sweden, cheers break out for the first time in the 12th minute - because the supposed 2:0 for Sweden is disallowed by the referees after a video review. Shortly afterwards, Roman Josi equalized the game - and caused ecstasy among the fans in and around the stadium.

World Cup quarter-final in the ticker. Nati corrects false start: All even after 20 minutes

World Cup quarter-final in the tickerNati corrects false start: All even after 20 minutes

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