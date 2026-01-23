Even before the first face-off, there is an excellent atmosphere in the official fan zone in Zurich. And after the game begins with a dampener and the opening goal for Sweden, cheers break out for the first time in the 12th minute - because the supposed 2:0 for Sweden is disallowed by the referees after a video review. Shortly afterwards, Roman Josi equalized the game - and caused ecstasy among the fans in and around the stadium.

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