"What an incredible coup!", "fabulous" and "simply world class": the Swiss-German press celebrates Ditaji Kambundji after her World Championship title in the 100 meter hurdles.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"You should be careful with superlatives, they are used far too often, especially in sports journalism. But what Kambundji delivered this evening in the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo is simply world class," wrote the Tagesanzeiger newspaper on Tuesday. "She shoots out of the starting blocks as the fastest and is then in front until the finish."

According to the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung", Kambundji's title can also hardly be overestimated, as the 100 m hurdles are the discipline with the closest lead this year. Twelve athletes worldwide were faster than the Bernese athlete before the World Championships. "She improved her national record by an incredible 16 hundredths of a second," says the newspaper. "Such exploits have almost become her specialty."

"What an incredible coup!" wrote Blick. "The other world champions were men, three-time champion Werner Günthör (64, shot put) and André Bucher (48, 800 meters). But that doesn't matter at this moment in this historic night in Tokyo. At just 23 years old, Kambundji is already running to the biggest possible triumph, apart from the Olympics."

Ditaji Kambundji presents her world championship gold medal Keystone

"Ditaji Kambundji is not only making Swiss sporting history in Tokyo [...]. She also manages in an impressive way to ensure that the immense self-confidence she radiates does not come across as arrogant or arrogant in any way," said the CH-Media newspapers about the hurdler. "How can you be so hardened? When the pressure to perform is at its maximum, the stomach tightens with nervousness before the start and the challenge seems insurmountable, that's when Ditaji Kambundji really gets up to operating temperature. With her world championship title in Tokyo, she takes this unique ability to a new level."

The interview that the athlete gave to Swiss television SRF after her victory was also very well received by the Swiss press. "I am simply thrilled," explained the athlete from Bern. The Tagesanzeiger newspaper described it as a "cult interview".

You might also be interested in this