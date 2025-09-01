Armon Orlik has reached his goal. The victory at the Swiss National Championships in Mollis is the crowning glory of a career that took off early on - but lacked the big coups. Until now.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The new wrestling king is Armon Orlik.

Because there was no winner in the final round between Samuel Giger and Werner Schlegel, Orlik finished the festival with the highest number of points and became king.

Orlik crowns his career with this triumph. Show more

When the sun had long since disappeared behind the mountain flanks and shadows had settled over the arena in Mollis, Armon Orlik's star shone brighter than ever. He, whose name means "man of the army", was crowned king, his already successful career gilded.

"It's crazy, surreal. I am so happy. You only experience something like this once." By his standards, the otherwise level-headed and reserved man from Graubünden was simply bubbling over.

Armon Orlik celebrates the greatest success of his career with his victory at the Swiss National Championships in Mollis. Keystone

Twice close to the finish

Orlik has already won a lot in his career, with 25 wreath victories in his palmares up to the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Mollis. However, the explosive powerhouse has always failed to achieve the big time. Before the big festivals, he was always among the favorites. However, he never managed to win at a festival with a federal character.

In 2016, at the federal festival in Estavayer, he stood in the final round as a 21-year-old part-wrangler and one of the young, wild generation, which he lost to Matthias Glarner. Last year, he also made it to the final round at the anniversary wrestling festival in Appenzell. Back then, the Bernese high-flyer Fabian Staudenmann was too strong.

Orlik was also one of the favorites in Mollis. His name was often mentioned when the winner of the festival was discussed in the run-up to the event. But the top favorites were others. Fabian Staudenmann, for example, the best wrestler of the past three years. King Joel Wicki, who was in impressive form. Or Samuel Giger, the leading wolf from the north-eastern Swiss association. In the end, Orlik took advantage of the slipstream and set about overtaking on the home straight.

Emotional highs and lows

The fact that Orlik was deprived of the final round by the judges and that Werner Schlegel and Samuel Giger, who were tied on points, were preferred to him - no problem. You might think so in view of the result. But Orlik's statements make you sit up and take notice: "I experienced the moment with Sämi and Werner. I shook both of their hands and then my world collapsed. I collapsed." This state lasted 20 or 30 seconds. "Then the work went on, I set my sights on a new goal. I just wanted to get the job done, everything else was out of my hands."

"The slowest person who does not lose sight of his goal always goes faster than the one who wanders around without a goal." This quote from the German poet Gotthold Ephraim Lessing is prominently displayed on Armon Orlik's website. It is emblematic of the Maienfelder's drive to constantly improve.

"A wrestler has to want to win every second," he says. "Even when things get tough, you can't lose sight of the goal." This was easier for him when he was younger because he swung carefree.

Finally on the throne

Orlik's career has no real lows and has not been marked by serious injuries. It has been consistently good, albeit not to the same extent as one might have expected after his spectacular start in 2016. Now, at the age of 30, he has reached his goal.

But even at the moment of his greatest success, the newly crowned king is not talking big. Instead, he thinks of his colleagues. "It was a team effort from the Northeast Swiss Wrestling Association." The king, a man of the army.