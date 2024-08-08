Tanja Hüberli and Nina Brunner are unfortunate to lose the semi-final at the Olympic Games. They lost to Melissa Humana-Paredes/Brandie Wilkerson in three sets despite having match point.
After five previous victories without losing a set, the Swiss duo lost to the Canadians 21:14, 20:22 and 12:15. Hüberli/Brunner will therefore play for the bronze medal on Friday.
Canada in the Olympic final
Hüberli/Brunner are able to fend off a match point, but then have to concede defeat to the strong Canadians. That was a great fight by the two Swiss players. They have another chance to win a medal in the bronze medal match on Friday.
Break for Canada
Brunner puts the ball just off the line and after another point, the Canadians lead 14:11 shortly before the end. That's three match points.
11:11
With the score at 3:6, the Swiss players score three points in a row to level the deciding set. Now the Canadians take a timeout. The tension is palpable in the air.
Canada with a lightning start in the deciding set
The Canadians storm into a 4:1 lead in the third set. Hüberli/Brunner take a timeout.
Canada equalizes the set
Hüberli puts a second smash next to the line and suddenly the set is gone. 1:1 in Paris, it goes into the deciding set.
The Swiss fend off match point
Hüberli/Brunner reach for the medal. They have match point at 20:19. But the Canadians fend them off. Then Hüberli misses, now it's set point for Canada.
17:17 in the second set
Hüberli/Brunner have to take the re-break. The Canadians are back again. The score is now 17:17.
The Swiss extend their lead
Hüberli now also hammers two aces in a row into the Canadian court. 16:14 for Switzerland! The final is now within reach!
Next ace from Brunner
Nina Brunner is almost unstoppable here. After her fourth ace of the game, the Canadians take another timeout. Switzerland leads 12:11.
Rebreak succeeds
Hüberli/Brunner make up the mini deficit in the second set and equalize. The score is 9:9.
Canadians break in the second set
Humana-Paredes/Wilkerson are now under enormous pressure. However, they immediately manage to break at the start of the second set. Hüberli/Brunner are 4:6 behind.
Set 1 goes to Switzerland!
What a set from Hüberli and Brunner. Initially trailing 4:7, the two Swiss players suddenly turn on the heat and confidently convert their very first set point at 20:14. 1:0 for Switzerland.
Hüberli/Brunner pull away
Brunner is now really hot, with two aces she forces the game even more clearly on Switzerland's side. Shortly afterwards, Hüberli shines with a strong block. The score is now 18:13.
Canadians challenge Swiss break
Nina Brunner manages a break, but the Canadians believe that the Swiss player has played the ball on the wrong side of the net. The referee refuses and gives Switzerland the point. 13:11.
Switzerland take the lead for the first time
Hüberli and Brunner manage to break back and the Canadians promptly take their first timeout. 10:9 for Switzerland.
Strong start by the Canadians
The Canadians make an excellent start to the game. Hüberli and Brunner have a little trouble, but keep the lead for the time being. At the second end, the score was 6:8 for Canada.
Hüberli/Brunner reach for a medal
Tanja Hüberli and Nina Brunner have their first of two chances to win a medal in the beach volleyball semi-finals. Starting at 5 p.m., the two women from Central Switzerland will face the Canadian duo Melissa Humana-Paredes/Brandie Wilkerson, the Olympic fifth-placed team from Tokyo 2021. If they don't make it through to the final, Hüberli/Brunner will still have the bronze medal match on Friday evening.
SDA