After nine years together, the collaboration between Nina Brunner (left) and Tanja Hüberli is coming to an end. Picture: Keystone

The future of beach volleyball duo Tanja Hüberli and Nina Brunner has been decided. After nine years and an Olympic bronze medal in Paris, the successful duo are parting ways. At least for the time being.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The future of the beach volleyball team Tanja Hüberli and Nina Brunner has been decided. While Brunner is taking a break from top-class sport, Hüberli is continuing her career.

"I am infinitely grateful for everything I have been able to experience with Tanja over the past few years," says Brunner about their nine years together.

Who Hüberli will be standing in the sand with in the future will be announced in the near future. Show more

In August, Tanja Hüberli and Nina Brunner make Swiss beach volleyball history by winning the Olympic bronze medal under the Eiffel Tower in Paris. It is only Switzerland's third Olympic medal in beach volleyball and the culmination of a nine-year collaboration that is now coming to an end, at least for the time being.

On Monday, the duo announced that they were parting ways after nine years together. After careful consideration, Nina Brunner has decided to take a break from top-class sport. "The last nine years have been incredibly wonderful, successful, but also very intense. I would like to dedicate myself to having my own family and I'm looking forward to having a little more time for my studies, friends and family. Now is the right time for me," says Brunner, explaining her decision.

The 28-year-old emphasizes: "I am infinitely grateful for everything I have been able to experience with Tanja over the past few years. Winning the bronze medal in Paris was an absolute highlight and that was only possible thanks to the many years of support from our staff, the federation, our supporters and sponsors."

Hüberli continues - but with whom?

Tanja Hüberli has decided to continue her career. "I'm very motivated to keep developing and I still really enjoy my sport. It's incredible what we've been able to achieve together over the past few years. I'm also extremely grateful for the whole team, who have always stood behind us and made these successes possible," says the 32-year-old.

It will be announced in the near future who Hüberli will be playing with in the sand in the future. "Of course it's a shame that we're parting ways for the time being and I'd like to thank Nina for everything we've experienced together," says Hüberli. "We weren't just partners, we became good friends."

Despite the separation, it cannot be ruled out that the two will one day play side by side on the beach volleyball tour again. Because Nina Brunner is leaving her future open. "If circumstances allow, I can very well imagine returning to top-class sport after a break," says Brunner. "In the meantime, I will of course continue to follow Tanja and wish her lots of energy, joy and success."

