Anouk Vergé-Dépré sets up the ball for her Switzerland Zoé. Keystone

The 25th edition of the beach volleyball tournament in Gstaad could see a women's final with Swiss participation for the first time. Both local duos reach the semi-finals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Tanja Hüberli and Leona Kernen benefited from the special format of the Elite16 tournaments. Although they lost the Swiss duel against Anouk and Zoé Vergé-Dépré in two sets in the "Round of 12", they entered the quarter-finals as lucky losers. There, the 32-year-old from Schwyz and the 13-year-old from Bern played themselves into a frenzy. They gave the Americans Terese Cannon and Megan Kraft no chance, winning 21:17, 21:13.

Team "Zouk" faced the German duo of Sandra Ittlinger and Anna-Lena Grüne in the quarter-finals. After a dominant first set, the women from Bern trailed 5:13 in the second, but managed a sensational turnaround to win 21:10, 21:19.

In order to make the Swiss final perfect on Sunday and finally turn the "Gstaadion" into a festival venue, both duos will first have to overcome tough tasks in the semi-finals: The Vergé-Dépré sisters will face the top-seeded Americans Kristen Nuss and Taryn Brasher, who won the Elite16 in Brasilia in April. Tanja Hüberli and Leona Kernen will face Latvia's Tina Graudina and Anastasija Samoilova, who have already beaten both top Swiss teams this year.