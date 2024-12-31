Marc-Andrea Hüsler still has to wait for his next success at ATP level Keystone

Marc-Andrea Hüsler is eliminated as a qualifier in the 1st round of the ATP tournament in Hong Kong. The Zurich native lost to Frenchman Alexandre Muller in three sets.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Hüsler suffered the 6:2, 4:6, 3:6 defeat against an opponent who, at number 67 in the rankings, is 92 positions ahead of him and is better ranked than ever before in his career.

Following his defeat in his first encounter with the Frenchman, Hüsler must continue to wait for one of his now rare successes at ATP level. The last time the left-hander left the court as a winner at this level was last April. He made it through to the quarter-finals at the tournament in Munich, where he was defeated by Holger Rune from Denmark.