Successful in the Davis Cup and now also performing well in Basel: Marc-Andrea Hüsler (left) and Dominic Stricker Keystone

Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Hüsler and Dominic Stricker narrowly miss out on a place in the doubles final at the Swiss Indoors.

SDA

They lost the semi-final in Basel against the top-seeded Dutch-Croatian duo Wesley Koolhof/Nikola Mektic 4:6, 7:6 (7:1), 6:10. The two Davis Cup players were therefore unable to repeat their coup of summer 2021, when they won the ATP tournament in Gstaad together.

SDA