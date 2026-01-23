Leonie Hügli set a Swiss record in the javelin throw at the Top Athletics Lucerne meet. The 21-year-old surpassed the previous national record by 24 centimeters with a throw of 62.18 meters.

Hügli had set this record herself just two months ago. On Thursday evening, Hügli surpassed the 60-meter mark for only the third time in her career. She thus secured a commanding victory in front of her home crowd. Germany’s Julia Ulbricht finished second with a throw of 60.03 meters.

Hügli didn't set the record until her final attempt. Prior to that, the LC Kirchberg athlete had two failed attempts and didn't exceed 55 meters in her other attempts.

With the European Championships in Birmingham just around the corner—set to begin in just under a month—Hügli’s success is all the more gratifying. She had already demonstrated her strong form at the meet in Zagreb in late June, where she also secured the victory.