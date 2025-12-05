The dethroned Noè Ponti congratulates the Frenchman Maxime Grousset on his European title in the 100 m dolphin Keystone

Noè Ponti misses out on his third gold medal at the European Short Course Championships in Lublin. He has to settle for silver in the 100 m dolphin final. This time, luck was not on his side by a hundredth of a second.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The hoped-for successful title defense came to nothing for Noè Ponti on Friday evening. The Olympic bronze medallist from Tokyo 2020 went head-to-head with Maxime Grousset over the four short lengths and was still just ahead before the final turn, but in the end the Frenchman beat the 23-year-old from Ticino by a hundredth of a second after 48.10 seconds in a European Championship record.

Grousset thus gained revenge for his narrow defeat in the 100 m medley the day before, when Ponti won his second gold medal at the title fights in eastern Poland after the 50 m dolphin with the same narrow margin. Italy's Michele Busa completed the podium on Friday in 49.21 seconds.

Ponti will have another chance this weekend to repeat his gold triple from two years ago at the European Championships in Romania in the 200 m dolphin. The heats and semi-finals for the eight short lengths are scheduled for Saturday, with the medals being swum on Sunday evening. Ponti will also be the defending champion in the longest dolphin distance.

Gartmann close to qualifying for the final

Gian-Luca Gartmann put in two strong performances on the fourth of six days of competition. The Zurich native had qualified for the semi-finals in the morning with the twelfth-best time and stepped up his game again in the evening. He clocked 1:55.16 minutes and was fourth in the first semi-final series, giving him hope of a place in the final. In the end, however, he finished tenth, 44 hundredths off the top 8.

Djakovic fails prematurely again

Another disappointment for Antonio Djakovic. As two days earlier in the double distance, the Thurgau native also failed in the heats of the 100 m crawl. The 23-year-old athlete from SC Uster, third in the 400 m crawl at the short course world championships in Abu Dhabi four years ago and multiple European Championship medal winner, finished in 47.97 seconds and thus failed to finish higher than 44th. Noè Ponti's Swiss record stands at 46.49 seconds.